Bryson DeChambeau earns widespread praise from the golf world for his 2025 Masters performance.

Bryson DeChambeau made an emphatic start to the 2025 Masters as he carded 69 and remained -3 for the opening round. He had an action-packed day and scored seven birdies and four bogeys to remain T5. For this emphatic start, Bryson DeChambeau has received widespread praise from the golf world, with plenty of fans rooting for the Crushers skipper this week.

LIV Golf shared some posts on their Instagram story about Bryson DeChambeau, one informing that he hit the longest drive in round one and another one with his round one thoughts.

"We wouldn’t expect anything less from @brysondechambeau 🚀 His drive on the 15th takes the top spot 💪" wrote LIV Golf.

"The sound off the face on that 374yd drive was insane too. Launched it perfectly dead centre down the middle of 15, incredible shot."

Fan reacts to Bryson DeChambeau’s incredible drive on the 15th. Image via Instagram @livgolf_league

"Of course, B 🔥🔥🔥"

DeChambeau receives appreciation for his long drive. Image via Instagram @livgolf_league

"Made a bid push yesterday to get to -4. He’s killing it."

Fan says Bryson is killing it. Image via Instagram @livgolf_league

In the second post, LIV Golf shared Bryson DeChambeau's post-round quote where he talked about his round one performance.

"Tomorrow is going to be another great test, and hopefully I can set myself up on Saturday and give myself a chance on Sunday."

LIV Golf shared this along with the video on their Instagram and wrote,

"A lot of golf to be played 📈 #TheMasters @brysondechambeau"

"Lets go Bryson."

Fan praises Bryson DeChambeau after round one of the 2025 Masters. Image via Instagram @livgolf_league

"God bless"

Fan prays for Bryson after round one of the Masters 2025. Image via Instagram @livgolf_league

Bryson DeChambeau is currently four strokes behind the leader Justin Rose, who is placed at the with a score of -7. He is currently competing in his second round, while DeChambeau is about to tee off in the second round.

2025 Masters round one leaderboard.

Here's the 2025 Masters leaderboard after round one. (Top 30).

1 – Justin Rose – -7

