Bryson DeChambeau shared an update on his giveaway contest for the fans on social media. After wrapping up the 2025 LIV Golf season last month, the American golfer came up with an interesting challenge series on Instagram.He set a challenge for himself to hit a ping pong ball into a shot cup on his house balcony from the ground floor and promised to give away a Bentley to one lucky winner the day after he successfully completed it. On Day 12, DeChambeau completed the challenge and announced the giveaway to take place on September 7 at 12:00 CST.However, his site to enter the contest crashed on Saturday, so he extended the timeline to register for the event. Bryson DeChambeau announced the update on Saturday via Instagram Story.&quot;Giveaway is now back up and live again. We have extended the period for entry until tomorrow at 12 pm CST to give everyone a chance to enter. Sorry about the technical difficulties, appreciate everyone who showed out to the livestreams. Link in bio to enter! We are gonna give this thing away,&quot; he wrote.Bryson DeChambeau extends his giveaway period for his fans/@brysondechambeauFans can enter the giveaway contest by using the link shared by DeChambeau on his Instagram bio. The event does not involve any purchase to enter or win.However, it is limited to the United States of America, and a participant must be above the age of 13. Winners will be decided in Instagram livestreams immediately after the entries are completed.Bryson DeChambeau celebrates his completion of the shot cup challengeAs he tried the challenge for the 12th day, Bryson DeChambeau had 120 shots to hit it. However, he completed the challenge in 15 shots. On the sixth shot, the ball was very close to entering the cup, but missed it.After completing the challenge, the former US Open winner couldn't believe it and ran around.&quot;Are you kidding me?&quot; he said.He then went straight upstairs to check if it really made it into the cup.&quot;Someone's gonna win a Bentley tomorrow,&quot; DeChambeau said in excitement. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryson DeChambeau's shot cup challenge went viral on Instagram, and the Day 12 reel has around 6.8 million views.Meanwhile, this month, DeChambeau is preparing for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He has secured his spot in the US team through autoqualification. The biennial tournament will take place at Bethpage from September 26 to September 28.On the LIV Golf, he won the Korea event and recorded some amazing finishes such as T6 in Riyadh, solo fifth in Miami, T4 in Virginia, and T9 in Dallas. He also recorded some amazing finishes in the Majors, which included T5 at the Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship, and T10 at the Open.