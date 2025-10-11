Bryson DeChambeau features in $85M-worth creator's latest YouTube video

Bryson DeChambeau recently appeared in YouTube creator MrBeast’s new video titled “100 Kids vs World’s Strongest Man!” The LIV Golf star joined several professional athletes who competed against amateurs in a series of fun challenges, where winners could take home cash prizes or donate the amount to charity.In one of the challenges, DeChambeau faced an amateur named Johnny in a golf contest involving a Tesla parked in the middle of a lake. If Johnny hit the car, he would win it. To make it fair, he was given three shots for every one DeChambeau took. Despite both coming close, neither managed to hit the Tesla. Eventually, Chandler from MrBeast’s crew stepped in and hit the car, prompting MrBeast to joke,“You are better than Bryson DeChambeau.”The video also featured retired strongman Brian Shaw, long jumper Darius Clark, and sprinter Melissa Jefferson. Each athlete had a chance to win $100,000, while losing participants had their prize money donated to a charity of their choice.After the video went live, MrBeast posted highlights from the video on Instagram, posting photos with DeChambeau and other athletes. He captioned it,“Newest video is one of my favorites. Professionals vs Amateurs in sports 🥰” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMrBeast, whose net worth is estimated at $85 million, remains one of YouTube’s biggest creators known for his large-scale collaborations. This is his second collaboration with Bryson DeChambeau, following last year’s sports-themed video that featured Tom Brady, Noah Lyles, Bryce Harper, and Cristiano Ronaldo.Bryson DeChambeau reveals how YouTubers like MrBeast inspired his channelBryson DeChambeau has become one of golf’s most recognizable figures both on and off the course. His YouTube channel now boasts 2.46 million subscribers, with his most-viewed video featuring U.S. President Donald Trump crossing 16 million views.Speaking on the Grant Horvat Show, the two-time major winner revealed that his idea to start creating content came after watching the success of popular creators like Dude Perfect and MrBeast.“I saw Dude Perfect had 50 million subscribers and I thought, ‘my goodness, they’re just a trickshot team, we’re athletes. Why don’t we have that type of viewership?’ DeChambeau recalled.“Then I saw Mr Beast and the same sort of thing. I thought, ‘How can we capitalise on this as professional athletes?’ That’s when I really started questioning myself. ‘What am I doing? What could I be doing more to engage our audience a little differently?”That curiosity eventually led him to try content creation in 2020. His first video, A Week on Tour, gained over 800,000 views, marking the beginning of his journey as a creator. Since then, his channel has become one of the most successful athlete-run platforms on YouTube.