Bryson DeChambeau gets candid about signing ‘couple thousand’ autographs for fans

Bryson DeChambeau candidly reflected upon signing autographs for the fans during the LIV Golf Korea event. This week, the Saudi players headed to South Korea for their regular series event three-day event that started on Friday, May 2.

Ad

In the press conference of the tournament, DeChambeau talked about his performance and opened up about his fans. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It's got to be upwards of a couple thousand now for sure, but it's great. The Korean fans out here have been fantastic. Nothing but super sweet and nice.

"It's definitely appreciated when I come to a new place for the first time and see the amount of fans wanting an autograph, kids lighting up. That's what makes my day. It's certainly awesome, and that's why I play the game of golf," he added.

Ad

Trending

Bryson DeChambeau is in contention to win the LIV Golf Korea event. He took the lead in the game after two rounds.

Leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Korea featuring Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is leading at 13-under after playing two rounds of 7-under and 8-under at the 2025 LIV Golf Korea event. Richard Bland is in second place, followed by Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak, settling for a tie for third with Talor Gooch and Dean Burmester.

Ad

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Korea after two rounds:

1. Bryson DeChambeau: -13

2. Richard Bland: -9

T3. Charles Howell III: -8

T3. Jason Kokrak: -8

T3. Dean Burmester: -8

T3. Talor Gooch: -8

T7. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T7. Louis Oosthuizen: -7

T9. Lucas Herbert: -6

T9. Thomas Pieters: -6

T9. Bubba Watson: -6

T9. Jinichiro Kozuma: -6

T9. Jon Rahm: -6

T14. David Puig: -5

T14. Tyrrell Hatton: -5

T14. Joaquin Niemann: -5

T14. Cameron Smith: -5

T18. Matthew Wolff: -4

T18. Kevin Na: -4

T18. Sebastian Muñoz: -4

T21. Brooks Koepka: -3

T21. Patrick Reed: -3

T21. Brendan Steele: -3

T21. Adrian Meronk: -3

T21. Caleb Surratt: -3

T21. Minkyu Kim: -3

T21. Dustin Johnson: -3

T28. Peter Uihlein: -2

T28. Henrik Stenson: -2

T28. Graeme McDowell: -2

T28. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T28. Ian Poulter: -2

T33. Lee Westwood: -1

T33. Sam Horsfield: -1

T33. Luis Masaveu: -1

T36. Andy Ogletree: E

T36. Chieh-Po Lee: E

T38. Cameron Tringale: +1

T38. Mito Pereira: +1

T38. Phil Mickelson: +1

T41. Marc Leishman: +2

T41. Abraham Ancer: +2

T43. Yubin Jang: +3

T43. Paul Casey: +3

T43. Anirban Lahiri: +3

T46. Tom McKibbin: +4

T46. Matt Jones: +4

T46. John Catlin: +4

T49. Sergio Garcia: +5

T49. Martin Kaymer: +5

T49. Frederik Kjettrup: +5

52. Danny Lee: +6

53. Harold Varner III: +7

54. Anthony Kim: +9

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More