Bryson DeChambeau gets hit by a $150M NFL athlete in new "Break 50" teaser video

Bryson DeChambeau shared a video of getting hit by Matthew Stafford with an NFL ball on Tuesday. The American golfer has had numerous celebrities and athletes on his "Break 50" YouTube show in which he and a guest attempt to shoot 50 or better. It's a difficult task that has most of the time gone incomplete, and this time, the LIV Golf star is enlisting the help of Matthew Stafford, a superstar NFL player from the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford began by asking if DeChambeau was any good at football, being told by the cameraman that he was pretty good and could probably make it in the NFL. DeChambeau instantly proved that wrong.

Running a crossing route, Stafford, the $150 million quarterback (Celebrity Net Worth), hit DeChambeau in the chest, which is perfect ball placement. Unfortunately, DeChambeau couldn't get his hands on it, and it bounced loudly off the golfer and onto the ground for an incomplete pass.

It remains to be seen if Stafford is as good at golf, not his first sport, as DeChambeau is at football, not his first sport. If he is, then the duo may have a very difficult time breaking 50.

In fact, of all the celebrity guests, Bryson DeChambeau has only been able to break that scoreline with other golfers, albeit YouTube golfers. He, Grant Horvat, who won the latest PGA Tour Creator Classic, and Garret Clark teamed up to shoot 48 and finally, as the video series name suggests, broke 50.

Stafford's handicap is reportedly 4.9, so he's far from the average non-professional golfer. He doesn't play it much since he's in the NFL, but he can handle a set of clubs. Other celebrity guests have included Phil Mickelson, Donald Trump, and Tom Brady.

Golf analyst hypes Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Masters

Bryson DeChambeau has never won the Masters Tournament. He has just two Majors to his name, both U.S. Open titles from 2020 and 2024. He narrowly lost the 2024 PGA Championship, and he remains in search of a winning outing at Augusta National.

Golf insider believes Bryson DeChambeau can win the Masters (Image via Imagn)

Ahead of his trip there next weekend, golf insider Andy North believes DeChambeau can't be ignored. He said via Irish Times:

"I think Bryson is always a threat. With his length and strength - I think he went through a couple years and played exceptionally well, but he was in kind of a scientist stage. He was experimenting, trying to figure out what the best thing to do, and he gained all the weight, then he lost the weight."

North said it wouldn't "shock" him if Bryson DeChambeau went in and lapped the field by four or five shots. But at the same time, North acknowledged that DeChambeau has long struggled at that venue. North said the golfer is "different" now and might be able to finally break through.

