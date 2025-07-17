Bryson DeChambeau gives a sneak peek into his ‘prep work’ ahead of the Open Championship 

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 17, 2025 02:24 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golf Dallas (Image via Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau is all set to tee it up at the 2025 Open Championship this week. The LIV Golf star recently gave his fans a peek into his preparations to win his third Major championship.

Ad

The Crushers GC captain posted a video of himself on the range at the Royal Portrush. Bryson DeChambeau was sitting on an inverted range bucket while munching on a protein bar as his fellow competitors continued to dial in on their practice in the background.

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's "prep work" for the 2025 Open Championship (via Instagram @brysondechambeau):

Bryson DeChambeau prepares for the 2025 Open Championship (Image via Instagram @brysondechambeau)
Bryson DeChambeau prepares for the 2025 Open Championship (Image via Instagram @brysondechambeau)

Bryson DeChambeau tagged ONE Brands in his Instagram post. The two time Major championship winner was seen muching on the nutrition company's Hershey's Double Chocolate Gluten Free Protein Bar. The One Protein Bar contains great macros with 18 grams of protien and only one gram of sugar.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A pack of the DeChambeau approved protein bars are available for purchase on Amazon. A pack consisting of 12 bars retails for $29.99.

Bryson DeChambeau's past Open Championship performances

Leading up to this week, Bryson DeChambeau has played the Open Championship seven times. He made the cut on four occasions and is eagerly awaiting his maiden tournament win.

Bryson DeChambeau played his first Open Championship in 2017 at the Royal Brikdale Golf Club. He missed the cut by an eight stroke margin.

Ad

He played the 2019 Open Championship at the Royal Portrush, the venue of this year's edition of the Major championship. DeChambeau struggled to battle with the Northern Ireland's challenging golf course and missed the cut with scores of 74 and 73 totalling to 5 over par.

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's past Open Championship performances leading up to his 8th appearance in the Major Championship:

2017

  • Course - Royal Birkdale Golf Club
  • Finish - CUT
  • Score - 76, 77
  • To Par - 13 over par
Ad

2018

  • Course - Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Finish - T51
  • Score - 75, 70, 73, 70
  • To Par - 4 over par

2019

  • Course - Royal Portrush
  • Finish - CUT
  • Score - 74, 73
  • To Par - 5 over par

2020 - No tournament held due to COVID-19

2021

  • Course - Royal St. George's Golf Club
  • Finish - T33
  • Score - 71, 70, 72, 65
  • To Par - 2 under par

2022

  • Course - St. Andrew's Golf Club (Old Course)
  • Finish - T8
  • Score - 69, 74, 67, 66
  • To Par - 12 under par

2023

  • Course - Royal Liverpool
  • Finish - T60
  • Score - 74, 70, 74, 73
  • To Par - 7 over par
Ad

2024

  • Course - Royal Troon
  • Finish - CUT
  • Score - 76, 75
  • To Par - 9 over par
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications