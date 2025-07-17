Bryson DeChambeau gives a sneak peek into his ‘prep work’ ahead of the Open Championship 

Bryson DeChambeau is all set to tee it up at the 2025 Open Championship this week. The LIV Golf star recently gave his fans a peek into his preparations to win his third Major championship.
The Crushers GC captain posted a video of himself on the range at the Royal Portrush. Bryson DeChambeau was sitting on an inverted range bucket while munching on a protein bar as his fellow competitors continued to dial in on their practice in the background.
Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's "prep work" for the 2025 Open Championship (via Instagram @brysondechambeau):
Bryson DeChambeau tagged ONE Brands in his Instagram post. The two time Major championship winner was seen muching on the nutrition company's Hershey's Double Chocolate Gluten Free Protein Bar. The One Protein Bar contains great macros with 18 grams of protien and only one gram of sugar.
A pack of the DeChambeau approved protein bars are available for purchase on Amazon. A pack consisting of 12 bars retails for $29.99.
Bryson DeChambeau's past Open Championship performances
Leading up to this week, Bryson DeChambeau has played the Open Championship seven times. He made the cut on four occasions and is eagerly awaiting his maiden tournament win.
Bryson DeChambeau played his first Open Championship in 2017 at the Royal Brikdale Golf Club. He missed the cut by an eight stroke margin.
He played the 2019 Open Championship at the Royal Portrush, the venue of this year's edition of the Major championship. DeChambeau struggled to battle with the Northern Ireland's challenging golf course and missed the cut with scores of 74 and 73 totalling to 5 over par.
Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's past Open Championship performances leading up to his 8th appearance in the Major Championship:
2017
- Course - Royal Birkdale Golf Club
- Finish - CUT
- Score - 76, 77
- To Par - 13 over par
2018
- Course - Carnoustie Golf Links
- Finish - T51
- Score - 75, 70, 73, 70
- To Par - 4 over par
2019
- Course - Royal Portrush
- Finish - CUT
- Score - 74, 73
- To Par - 5 over par
2020 - No tournament held due to COVID-19
2021
- Course - Royal St. George's Golf Club
- Finish - T33
- Score - 71, 70, 72, 65
- To Par - 2 under par
2022
- Course - St. Andrew's Golf Club (Old Course)
- Finish - T8
- Score - 69, 74, 67, 66
- To Par - 12 under par
2023
- Course - Royal Liverpool
- Finish - T60
- Score - 74, 70, 74, 73
- To Par - 7 over par
2024
- Course - Royal Troon
- Finish - CUT
- Score - 76, 75
- To Par - 9 over par