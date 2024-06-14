Bryson DeChambeau gives a special name for every club in his golf bag ft. Juniper and Jimmy Demaret

Bryson DeChambeau is a one-of-a-kind, something that has helped endear him to fans and grow his social media presence. Part of that includes naming all of his golf clubs.

Each golfer has plenty of clubs in their bag and the LIV Golf star has given every one of them a name. Taking it a step further, DeChambeau has a reason for each moniker.

DeChambeau's three-iron is named Gamma for the third letter in the Greek alphabet. His five-iron is named Azalea because of his favorite par-five hole at Augusta National, one of the most iconic venues in golf.

His six-iron has been called Juniper, also for a hole at Augusta (this time, the sixth). The seven-iron DeChambeau carries around is called Tin Cup because it is Tin Cup's favorite club. The eight-iron was given the name eight-ball since DeChambeau is a fan of billiards.

The nine-iron in the golfer's bag is named Jackie to honor Jackie Robinson and because it's 42 degrees. The pitching wedge is called Herman Keiser because it is 46 degrees and the 1946 Masters Tournament winner was Keiser.

Bryson DeChambeau's gap wedge is called Jimmy Demaret after the 1950 Masters champion. He named his sand wedge after Harvie Ward, the low amateur at the 1955 US Open.

Finally, Dechambeau calls his long wedge King, a name that honors the legendary Jack Nicklaus. DeChambeau has evidently given these clubs a lot of thought and come up with a few unique names.

Bryson DeChambeau discussed irons ahead of US Open

Not only do Bryson DeChambeau's clubs have names, but they are also custom-made. They're 3D printed to give them a slightly different makeup and feel than normal clubs. His irons are "face-bulging" according to Golf Monthly.

Bryson DeChambeau spoke on his unique clubs ahead of the US Open

He said (via Golf Monthly):

"Even if I'm laying back off the tee, I still feel like my irons are a tremendous advantage for the length and how far I hit them. For example, my 8-iron is going like 205 right now, 7-iron is close to 220."

Bryson DeChambeau added:

"Even if I do lay back and I've got a 200-yard shot and I'm still hitting an 8-iron in, it's still 200 yards and you've still got to hit a good shot from 200 yards. Definitely it is nice getting up there being like, okay, it's just an 8-iron. So I still think it is a bit of an advantage for me."

DeChambeau also added that he thinks he'll need to play "boring" this weekend to win. He can hit the ball as well as anyone, but he noted that it's more about taking the smart shots to lower his score and compete with the best of the best.