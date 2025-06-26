Bryson DeChambeau goes "aura farming" with ex-pro golfer ahead of LIV Golf Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau is in Dallas preparing for the upcoming LIV Golf Dallas, but before returning to competition, he took time out for some fun off the course. DeChambeau was seen enjoying a ride in a custom lowrider from Torres Empire, a well-known Dallas-based car shop famous for its hydraulic cars. DeChambeau shared a photo and video carousel on Instagram with the caption,

“Aura farming”

In one of the clips, he is heard saying, “So I’m about to go in this beast,” before hopping into the car. The vehicle performed a few jumps as DeChambeau and his friends, including his caddie Greg Bodine, enjoyed the experience.

Bodine, a former professional golfer, spent several years caddying for Tony Finau on the PGA Tour. He started working with DeChambeau at LIV Golf Tulsa in May 2023.

This fun moment comes shortly after DeChambeau’s tough outing at the 2025 US Open. As the defending champion, he missed the cut after finishing 10-over-par through two rounds.

Despite the disappointment, he now shifts focus to LIV Golf Dallas, which will be his ninth start of the season.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at LIV Golf Dallas?

LIV Golf Dallas is set to begin on Friday, June 27, at Maridoe Golf Club. The event will feature 13 four-man teams along with two individual wild card entries. Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 11:16 a.m. CT from the first hole. He will play alongside Carlos Ortiz and Tyrrell Hatton in the opening round.

Most of the field will start from different holes by 11:05 a.m. CT as part of the shotgun start format. Only Bryson DeChambeau’s group will tee off later at 11:16 a.m.

Here’s a look at the full tee times for Round 1:

Hole 1 (11:05 a.m.) : Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na

: Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na Hole 1 (11:16 a.m.) : Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton

: Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton Hole 2 : Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith

: Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith Hole 3 : Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt

: Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt Hole 4 : David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia

: David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia Hole 5 : Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert

: Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert Hole 6 : Sebastian Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann

: Sebastian Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann Hole 7 : Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell

: Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell Hole 8 : Martin Kaymer, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland

: Martin Kaymer, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland Hole 10 : Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

: Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III Hole 10 : Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell

: Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell Hole 11 : Matthew Wolff, Frederik Kjettrup, Branden Grace

: Matthew Wolff, Frederik Kjettrup, Branden Grace Hole 12 : Chieh-Po Lee, Josele Ballester, Anthony Kim

: Chieh-Po Lee, Josele Ballester, Anthony Kim Hole 13 : Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele

: Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele Hole 14 : Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma

: Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma Hole 15 : Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel Hole 16 : Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter

: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter Hole 17: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

