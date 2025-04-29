Bryson DeChambeau hailed as 'one of the best players' for thriving across three 'wildly different' golf tests

Bryson DeChambeau has emerged as one of the top players this season. He has performed admirably on the PGA and LIV Golf Tours, emerging as a threat to golfers worldwide. Talking about him on their podcast on Golf Channel, hosts Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner praised the American golfer.

The two hosts discussed DeChambeau's impressive performance in three special tournaments, the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies, the Masters, and Chapultepec. Lavner expressed his appreciation for the golfer by saying:

"I didn't learn anything about Bryson DeChambeau, he's clearly playing well. He's clearly one of the best players in the world right now when you look at his form played well at Dell played well at the Masters."

Lavnar continued:

"And then I got to give him credit he played well at Chapultepec, a golf course especially with the altitude and the sort of number adjustments that he would have to make with how wild his distances are like to be able to play well on that golf course so the calculations that he and his caddy Greg Bodin are doing like all credit to him those are three wildly different tests of golf and he has excelled in all three of them."

Ryan Lavner also praised Bryson DeChambeau's decision to play at the Masters. Augusta National is a difficult course, and playing the tournament there was a tough decision.

How has Bryson DeChambeau fared this season?

The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau has already competed in seven tournaments in 2025, six on the LIV Golf Tour and one on the PGA Tour. The 31-year-old has done exceptionally well in all of them, finishing in the top ten six times. While he has come close to winning, DeChambeau is yet to capture his first title this season.

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's results this season so far:

LIV Golf Riyadh (Feb 6–8, Riyadh Golf Club)

– Finished Tied 6th with rounds of 69-66-68 (Total: 203, -13)

LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14–16, The Grange Golf Club)

– Finished Tied 18th with rounds of 68-73-71 (Total: 212, -4)

LIV Golf Hong Kong (Mar 7–9, Hong Kong Golf Club)

– Finished Tied 20th with rounds of 66-67-70 (Total: 203, -7)

LIV Golf Singapore (Mar 14–16, Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course)

– Finished Tied 10th with rounds of 74-65-67 (Total: 206, -7)

LIV Golf Miami (Apr 4–6, Trump National Doral Golf Course)

– Finished 5th with rounds of 69-70-75 (Total: 214, -2)

LIV Golf Mexico City (Apr 25–27, Club De Golf Chapultepec)

– Finished Tied 2nd with rounds of 63-66-71 (Total: 200, -13)

Masters Tournament (Apr 10–13, Augusta National Golf Club)

– Finished Tied 5th with rounds of 69-68-69-75 (Total: 281, -7) and earned $798,000.

