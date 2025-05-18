Bryson DeChambeau hilariously calls golf 'the worst four-letter word in the world' after PGA Championship struggle

Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his performance at the 2025 PGA Championship after some struggle on the final holes of the third round. He had a good start on Saturday, May 17. The LIV golfer made three birdies, and on the back nine, he added two more birdies but then struggled on the 16th and 17th. He ended up making a bogey on the 16th and then a double bogey on the next hole.

In the post-round press conference, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter if it is 'frustrating' for him at times when things did not work out. The two-Major winner humorously replied (via ASAP Sports):

"That's why golf is the worst four-letter word in the world."

But despite the struggle on the final few holes on Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau delivered a round of 2-under 69, and with that, he made a nine-spot jump on the leaderboard and tied for eighth place at 5-under. He still has a chance but needs a good round on Sunday to seize the title. The LIV golfer will tee off for the final round six strokes behind the leader, Scottie Scheffler.

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his plans for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025

Bryson DeChambeau started the tournament with a round of 71 on the first day and then carded a round of 68 to make the cut. With the third round of 69, he settled in the T8 position, and in the post-round press conference, he talked about his strategy for the final round of the event.

DeChambeau, who is looking forward to playing a round "as low as" he possibly can, said (via ASAP Sports):

"All I can do is control what I can control, and if I go out and shoot 6-, 7-under, that's what I'm focused on doing. Not that that's what's going to do it, but you never know. But I'm going to shoot as low as I possibly can."

Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, carded a round of 65 on Saturday to jump four spots on the leaderboard to take a three-stroke lead in the game and is in contention for the title. Alex Noren settled in second place, followed by Davis Riley, J.T. Poston tied for third at 7-under.

The final round of the 2025 PGA Championship is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, starting at 8:10 am ET. Chris Kirk and Sergio Garcia will be starting the game on the first tee.

Bryson DeChambeau will start his game on the first tee hole in a group with fellow American Tony Finau. They will tee off at 2:00 pm ET while the tournament third-round leader, Scottie Scheffler, will start the game on Sunday at 2:40 pm ET in a group with Alex Noren.

