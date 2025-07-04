Bryson DeChambeau joins the popular Indonesian boat race trend with his dance moves

Bryson DeChambeau recreated the popular Indonesian boat trend on social media. The LIV golfer has been active on the internet since he joined the Saudi league. In a recent clip, he showed his dance moves in an indoor setup.

DeChambeau created the viral dance video of a kid from the Pacu Jalur boat race. In a short clip on his YouTube channel, where he has around 2.09 million subscribers, the American golfer danced on a treadmill.

“POV: me that one time I flew the water in that one par 5…” DeChambeau wrote in the overlay text in the video.

The clip started with Bryson DeChambeau doing the hand move, and then the boy's clip was added. He followed all the dance steps of the young kid while wearing a Crushed GC polo t-shirt, cream shorts, sunglasses, and a cap.

The Indonesian kid, who went viral on the internet, is a traditional dancer, believed to be Tukang Taki, as reported by the National World. His video, shared by Indonesian Pop Base, garnered around 6.2 million views on X. The boy danced in front of a boat at the Pacu Jalur festival.

Bryson DeChambeau takes a swing at Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck

Bryson DeChambeau shared a reel on his Instagram account on Thursday, which garnered people's attention. He tried to hit balls on Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck in a deserted land with mountains in the background.

"This Cyber beast claimed to be bulletproof, but let's see if it's golf ball-proof," DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau shot the first tee ball, but after hitting the truck, it bounced back. However, in the second shot, he broke the glass.

"Does that shot count?" he wrote in the caption.

The video has accumulated around 1.2 million views within 15 hours of its release on Instagram, where DeChambeau has completed three million followers.

Meanwhile, on the greens this week, Bryson DeChambeau is enjoying a break after his last outing at the LIV Golf Dallas event, where he finished in T9. His team, Crushers GC, won the Dallas event.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, June 29, the two-time major winner opened up about his team's performance and said, via ASAP Sports:

"I'm super proud of the way everybody played. We all finished pretty much top 10. I think 11th for Baan, but it's close enough. We just played stellar golf today. To three-peat here in Dallas in my hometown is fantastic.

"The people showed up, they showed out, and what a great atmosphere. This is what LIV Golf is all about. Man, I'm super pumped for more to come," he added.

The next tournament will be in Andalucia, scheduled to take place from July 11 to 13.

