Bryson DeChambeau labels his day ‘weird’ amid mixed showing at PGA Championship 2025: "Didn't get anything out of it"

Bryson DeChambeau had a mixed start at the 2025 PGA Championship. He posted a score of even par-71 in the first round with three birdies against three bogeys. The LIV Golf star improved upon his score in the second round at Quail Hollow Country Club, however, he called his day "weird."

In the second round, DeChambeau started with the back nine and carded two birdies on the 10th and 16th holes. On the front nine, he scored three birdies on the 3rd, 4th and 8th holes against two bogeys on par-4 second and par-4 ninth. He posted a score of 3-under 68.

In the post-round press conference, the 2024 U.S. Open Champion talked about his round and said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was a weird day today, much like yesterday. I felt like I was playing good, just didn't get anything out of it. Today was a little bit better on some of the holes. Still got some weird breaks out there. That's what this golf course does to you. It was tricky with the wind kind of swirling, but for the most part, I felt pretty good.

"Not my best driving although I'm hitting it really far right now, which is great. Wedge play needs to be cleaned up a little bit. Yeah, take more advantage of the par-5s and short par-4s for me," he added.

After 36 holes of play, Bryson DeChambeau has an aggregate score of 3-under and is tied for 17th with the likes of Aaron Rai, Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune, and others. He is five shots short of Jhonattan Vegas, who sits atop the leaderboard with 8-under.

Bryson DeChambeau says that pin placements at the PGA Championship have made it a "very difficult test of golf"

Bryson DeChambeau finished in second place at the 2024 PGA Championship. This year, he has odds of +950 to win the tournament, as per FanDuel.

In the post-round press conference, the 31-year-old was asked what kind of score he thought was possible over the weekend, given the improving weather conditions as the week progressed. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It depends where the pins are. The pins have been mostly on top of crowns this week, which has made it a very difficult test of golf. You have to have your irons super precise this week, which we all know how good my wedges are, so that makes it a little bit more difficult for me. That's okay, though."

DeChambeau further said that the Quail Hollow course was a "great test." He said that he needed his putting to be better, and his score could easily have been 7- or 8-under, though it could also have been even par. He also said that a 65 or 64 was achievable on the course.

Bryson DeChambeau will tee off with Taylor Pendrith at 1:05 PM EDT in the third round of the PGA Championship 2025 on Saturday, May 17.

