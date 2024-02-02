Bryson DeChambeau lauds Rory McIlroy for comments on easing LIV golfers’ path back to the PGA Tour - “I appreciate the sentiment”

Rory McIlroy recently changed his stance on LIV Golfers. The Northern Irishman did a 180 and said that the rebel league players should be allowed to return to the PGA Tour without consequences. His comment backing LIV defectors came after Ryder Cup stars Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton’s big-money moves to the Saudi-backed series.

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau is happy about McIlroy’s ‘change in tune.’ The 30-year-old, who captains LIV Golf’s Crushers GC, said that he ‘appreciated the sentiment’ put forth by McIlroy. The 2020 US Open champion also said that the PGA Tour star has taken a “more neutral position,” which LIV stars had taken since day one.

Reacting to Rory McIlroy’s statements, Bryson DeChambeau said at the LIV Golf Mayakoba press conference:

"I appreciate the sentiment that he is providing out to the public now. I think his words are from a much more neutral position as the likes of us over here at LIV have been since day one. I think that it's positive what he's saying now and I appreciate that."

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy has been a vigorous opponent of LIV Golf since its inception. He has often been the PGA Tour’s face in its fight against the breakaway tour. However, the former PGA Tour policy board member seems to have softened his stance.

In December, the Irishman even called for a rule change to let Jon Rahm and other LIV players get on the Ryder Cup team for 2025. Several LIV golfers backed this.

Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy’s statement on LIV Golfers

Much like DeChambeau, Jon Rahm also sounded positive about Rory McIlroy’s recent change in opinion. Addressing the comments in his press conference ahead of LIV Golf Mayakoba, the Masters champion said that the “landscape of golf is changing.” The Spaniard noted that his European Ryder Cup teammate “might have had a change in thought process.”

Jon Rahm said on Thursday:

"I would pretty much say the same on the lines as what Tyrrell said. I haven't spoken to him a lot recently. But he might have had a change in thought process as in maybe with some of the things he said in the past. I think he might be seeing that the landscape of golf is changing. And at some point, you need to evolve.

I think he might be seeing that and again, everybody's entitled to their opinion. But it's nice to have the support from a player of Rory’s caliber. Especially those Ryder cup remarks he made early on. I think that's an important statement for change to be said."

However, not every PGA Tour player is of Rory McIlroy’s opinion on letting LIV golfers back on their circuit. Notably, Rickie Fowler on Thursday opposed the Irishman’s comments and said that the defected players must not be allowed back on the American circuit without punishment. He said that the players were accountable for their decisions.