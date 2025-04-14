Bryson DeChambeau leaps past Wyndham Clark, seven others on world rankings despite Masters defeat

Bryson DeChambeau entered the final day of the Masters 2025 as a favorite. The LIV Golfer carded a 69 on Saturday, carried on his form, and held a one-stroke lead after Sunday’s second hole. However, the 31-year-old played his final 16 in 4 over for a lackluster 75, settling for a T5 finish at Augusta.

Despite the final round disappointment, DeChambeau managed to leap past nine golfers on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The reigning U.S. Open champion, who sat 19th on the table ahead of the Masters, currently sits 11th. He took Wyndham Clark’s place, who slipped down to 14th on the rankings after a forgettable T46 finish on Sunday. Interestingly, Englishman Justin Rose took the next best position at 12th after his impressive playoff outing.

Bryson also overtook the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley, Robert MacIntyre, and fellow LIV star Tyrell Hatton to cement his new position on the rankings list. It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf events remain unrecognized by the OWGR.

For the unversed, DeChambeau is one of the few players on the Saudi-backed circuit that remains one of only three golfers inside the top-50 rankings and one of two in the top-20 alongside Hatton.

Owing to his association with the Saudi circuit, DeChambeau’s next chance to gain OWGR points only falls in May, when he’ll tee it up at the PGA Championship. The two-time major champion is also qualified for the U.S. Open and The Open Championship this year.

World Rankings after the Masters 2025 explored

Rory McIlroy won the Masters on Sunday. However, the Northern Irishman remains in second place on the OWGR board behind last year’s Green Jacket winner Scheffler. Apart from DeChambeau and Rose, Patrick Reed is the only top-50 ranked player who moved at least 10 places. The 2018 Masters winning LIV star moved up an impressive 67 places from 116 on the table to settle 49th on Monday.

Listed below are the top-50 ranked golfers after the Masters 2025 (with their past week’s rankings):

1: Scottie Scheffler (1)

2: Rory McIlroy (2)

3: Xander Schauffele (3)

4: Collin Morikawa (4)

5: Ludvig Åberg (5)

6: Hideki Matsuyama (6)

7: Russell Henley (7)

8: Justin Thomas (8)

9: Viktor Hovland (9)

10: Maverick McNealy (10)

11: Bryson DeChambeau (19)

12: Justin Rose (39)

12: Tommy Fleetwood (12)

14: Wyndham Clark (11)

15: Shane Lowry (13)

16: Patrick Cantlay (16)

17: Sepp Straka (14)

18: Tyrrell Hatton (18)

19: Keegan Bradley (15)

20: Robert MacIntyre (17)

21: Corey Conners (21)

22: Sungjae Im (25)

23: Billy Horschel (20)

24: Brian Harman (22)

25: Min Woo Lee (23)

26: Akshay Bhatia (24)

27: Sahith Theegala (26)

28: Aaron Rai (28)

29: J.J. Spaun (29)

30: Thomas Detry (27)

31: Jason Day (36)

32: Nick Taylor (31)

33: Harris English (38)

34: Lucas Glover (30)

35: Adam Scott (32)

36: Tom Kim (33)

37: Byeong Hun An (35)

38: Tony Finau (34)

39: Sam Burns (37)

40: Daniel Berger (43)

41: Denny McCarthy (40)

42: Tom Hoge (47)

43: Taylor Pendrith (41)

44: Max Greyserman (45)

45: Stephan Jaeger (44)

46: Nick Dunlap (42)

47: J.T. Poston (46)

48: Nicolas Echavarria (48)

49: Patrick Reed (116)

50: Davis Thompson (49)

It'll be interesting to see how the table will shape up before the PGA Championship, set to tee off on May 15 at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club.

