Bryson DeChambeau makes a clear statement amid LIV Golf’s 2025 Masters takeover

Bryson DeChambeau is leading LIV Golf's charge at the 2025 Masters. Among the 12 LIV golfers in the field this week at Augusta National, he leads the pack after 36 holes. Although not all LIV players have made the cut, the majority of them will be playing all 72 holes, as seven golfers made the cut while the remaining five had to fly back home after two rounds.

Ad

Additionally, there's an interesting stat available that showcases the performances of LIV Golf players at The Masters so far. There were 12 LIV golfers in the field of 95, which makes it around 12% of the total field. After round two, there are four golfers in the top 27, making it around 15% of the top 27, while 40% of the top five, as there are two LIV golfers inside the top five after 36 holes.

This gives a great idea and a perspective for fans, showcasing how LIV Golfers have performed this week so far. Among them, Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton have showcased their dominance this week and are ranked solo second and T5.

Ad

Trending

Along with Bryson and Hatton, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Charl Schwartzel, and Joaquin Niemann have made the cut and will be competing in the final two rounds as well.

The remaining LIV golfers, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Phil Mickelson, along with other prominent names like Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka, missed the cut at the 2025 Masters this week.

Masters 2025 leaderboard

Justin Rose is leading the 2025 Masters Tournament after the Second Round - Source: Imagn

Here's the leaderboard after round two of the 2025 Masters for golfers who made it to the weekend.

1. Justin Rose: -8

2. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T3. Rory McIlroy: -6

T3. Corey Conners: -6

T5. Matt McCarty: -5

T5. Shane Lowry: -5

T5. Scottie Scheffler: -5

T5. Tyrrell Hatton: -5

T9. Rasmus Højgaard: -4

T9. Viktor Hovland: -4

T9. Jason Day: -4

T12. Sungjae Im: -3

T12. Ludvig Åberg: -3

T12. Hideki Matsuyama: -3

T12. Patrick Reed: -3

T12. Collin Morikawa: -3

T17. Xander Schauffele: -2

T17. Tommy Fleetwood: -2

T17. Davis Riley: -2

T17. Michael Kim: -2

T17. Brian Harman: -2

T22. Bubba Watson: -1

T22. Sam Burns: -1

T22. Nico Echavarria: -1

T22. Harris English: -1

T22. Min Woo Lee: -1

T27. Tom Hoge: E

T27. Max Homa: E

T27. Nick Taylor: E

T27. Daniel Berger: E

T27. Matt Fitzpatrick: E

T27. Wyndham Clark: E

T27. Sahith Theegala: E

T27. Davis Thompson: E

T27. Aaron Rai: E

T27. Justin Thomas: E

T37. Brian Campbell: +1

T37. Byeong Hun An: +1

T37. Maverick McNealy: +1

T40. Joaquin Niemann: +2

T40. Jordan Spieth: +2

T40. Stephan Jaeger: +2

T40. Max Greyserman: +2

T40. Charl Schwartzel: +2

T40. Denny McCarthy: +2

T40. J.J. Spaun: +2

T40. Patrick Cantlay: +2

T40. Akshay Bhatia: +2

T40. Jon Rahm: +2

T40. Zach Johnson: +2

T40. Danny Willett: +2

T40. J.T. Poston: +2

53. Tom Kim: +3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More