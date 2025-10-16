Bryson DeChambeau makes 'craziest Break 50' hole with $240M-worth NBA star in competition

Bryson DeChambeau played an impressive shot during his Break 50 challenge with NBA legend Steph Curry. The American golfer had dropped the new video of his popular challenge on his YouTube channel. This time, he collaborated with Curry, who has a net worth of $240 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).On Wednesday, Nuclr Golf shared a short clip from their challenge on its X (formerly Twitter) account in which DeChambeau was seen making a phenomenal shot and celebrating it with Curry. He hit a ball from a distance from the tee hole, and surprisingly, it went straight into it. After hitting the shot, the two-time major winner cheered loudly and hugged Curry.“This is the craziest hole in the Break 50 history,” DeChambeau said.Sharing the video, Nuclr Golf wrote:&quot;Bryson DeChambeau goes NUCLR during ‘Break 50’ with Steph Curry. @BrysonLegion “Let’s gooo!!!”Bryson DeChambeau and Steph Curry had played for 23-under 49 to complete the challenge. Break 50 is one of the most popular challenges on DeChambeau’s channel.Last year, he played the challenge with Donald Trump and also collaborated with renowned golfers, including John Daly, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, and golf influencer Paige Spiranac. His recent challenge with Curry accumulated 1.1 million views within 12 hours of its release on YouTube.Bryson DeChambeau plays a 1v1 basketball challenge with Steph CurryBryson DeChambeau has collaborated with Steph Curry for a 1v1 basketball challenge and shared a video of it on his Instagram account. In it, the NBA star tried to make the basket while the golfer defended it.However, Curry easily managed to complete the challenge and made three baskets quickly. Sharing the clip, the LIV golfer wrote:&quot;That was quick…&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryson DeChambeau is enjoying the offseason, and while away from official tournaments, he is sharing interesting content on his social media handles. This season in the Saudi League, he had an impressive time on the greens and recorded some amazing finishes.He started the campaign with a T6 finish at the Riyadh event and then settled in T18 at the Adelaide event. He won the Korea event, while some of his notable finishes are fifth in Miami, T2 in Mexico City, and T4 in Virginia. He was tied for ninth in Dallas, T11 in the UK, and T13 in Chicago.Aside from the LIV Golf events, he played in majors and recorded some amazing finishes. He was in contention to win the PGA Championship but settled in a tie for second, while he tied for fifth at the Masters and T10 at The Open Championship.DeChambeau had last competed at the Ryder Cup for the US team, but the team struggled to win on home soil and lost to the European team.