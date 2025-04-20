Bryson DeChambeau makes first public appearance post-Masters heartbreak

Following his Masters heartbreak last Sunday, Bryson DeChambeau made his first public appearance on Saturday, April 19. He attended the Dallas Stars' game against the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

On Sunday, April 13, DeChambeau carded a 3-over 75 and finished tied for 5th at the Masters Tournament. He had a chance to win after 54 holes, but a final-round collapse saw him finish four shots back.

On Saturday, DeChambeau shared a photograph on Instagram alongside World Long Drive champion Martin Borgmeier. The two-time major champion also wrote “Let’s go Dallas Stars” in the caption.

Bryson DeChambeau attends Dallas Stars match

The LIV Golf star has been in great form at the majors for some time now. Since 2024, he has recorded four top-10 finishes in five major starts, including a US Open win and two runner-up finishes.

Speaking of the playoff matchup, the Avalanche posted a 5-1 win in the opening game of the Western Conference first-round series. The teams have up to six more games to play, with the next one scheduled for Monday, April 21, at the same venue.

"It was a battle all week," Bryson DeChambeau pens heartfelt note after heartbreaking defeat at the Masters 2025

On Monday, April 14, Bryson DeChambeau shared a note on Instagram to sum up his feelings after the Masters 2025.

"It was a battle all week," he wrote. "And even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day. It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work. Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back.

"Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one," he added.

DeChambeau will next compete at LIV Golf Mexico, scheduled from April 25 to April 27 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico. The 31-year-old golfer has recorded three top-10 finishes in five LIV starts this season. He currently sits 15th in the season standings while his team, Crushers GC, is placed fourth in the team portion.

His last win on the Saudi-backed circuit came at LIV Golf Chicago in 2023. While he had an impressive major season last year, he failed to register a win on the PIF-sponsored tour.

