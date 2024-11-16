Bryson DeChambeau makes footwear change on Day 4 of his ambitious hole-in-one challenge

Bryson DeChambeau continued the challenge of making an ace over his house on the fourth day. The American golfer is on a mission to make a hole-in-one over his Dallas Mansion. However, he has constantly been failing to make it for the last three days. On the fourth day, he again tried to hit the shot, but the result remained the same.

On the fourth day, Bryson DeChambeau made a few changes to his attire. Instead of his sports shoes, he played golf in flip-flops, with the hope that the change might help him to make the hole-in-one. However, that did not turn out to be the case.

In his first shot, the ball was six feet short of the hole and landed at the edge of the green. The next shot was impressive, and he was very close to making it but again fell short by around one and a half feet.

However, as it was day four, he had four attempts to make it. The third shot was also good, but the ball landed 4-5 feet left of the hole, and the last shot was around 10 feet left.

DeChambeau shared the video on his Instagram account, with the caption saying:

"I thought it’d be cool to make it in flip flops."

Bryson DeChambeau is having a good time as he does not have any official golf tournament since LIV Golf concluded with its third season. He is having more time to practice the game and share more of the content on his social media account. The 2024 US Open winner boasts a fabulous 1.8 million followers on his Instagram alone.

Paige Spiranac reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's unique challenge

As DeChambeau continued to hit the ball over his mansion to make it a hole-in-one, the golf fans were astonished to even see him hitting the ball over his house and it landing on the greens of the other side. Golf influencer Paige Spiranac also jumped into the comments section of the post and reacted to the unique challenge. She wrote:

"Does blading it into the glass even cross your mind at all?"

Still from Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram @brysondechambeau

It is important to note that all the days' hole-in-one videos are going viral on the internet. DeChambeau has garnered over one million views on all four days’ reels on Instagram. On day one, it's around 1.6 million, on day two 1.4 million, day three it's 2.4 million, and on the fourth day has already garnered around 1.2 million. He had taken up the challenge for the first three days in shoes and finally opted for flip-flops on the fourth day.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is also gearing up to compete at the upcoming made-for-TV event The Showdown. He will team up with Brooks Koepka to play against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler for the event.

