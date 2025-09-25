  • home icon
  • Bryson DeChambeau makes a sweet gesture for the security guard at the Ryder Cup venue 

Bryson DeChambeau makes a sweet gesture for the security guard at the Ryder Cup venue 

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 25, 2025 05:22 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau interacted with his fans ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup. The American golfer is gearing up to compete for Team USA this week in New York. On Wednesday, he signed autographs for the young fans.

The two-time major winner signed a bib of a security guard, who was trying to hold the railing. While the guard was doing his duty, without his notice, DeChambeau signed his bib and moved ahead to give autographs to the people.

LIV Golf shared a video of Bryson DeChambeau's sweet gesture on its Instagram account with a caption:

"The security guard had no idea what was about to happen 😭 #RyderCup"
Bryson DeChambeau is playing in his third edition of the biennial tournament. He secured his spot on the team through auto-qualification. The LIV golfer recorded some decent finishes this season in the majors, which helped him to settle in sixth place in the US Ryder Cup standings and secured his spot for the biennial tournament.

In addition to him, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, and Harris English also qualified for the event, while Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns became the captain's picks.

DeChambeau last competed in the LIV Golf Michigan event, and prior to that, his last individual event was the Indianapolis tournament. He had a decent outing in the Indianapolis event and carded three rounds of 67, 68, and 65 and tied for 14th place. Earlier this season, he won the Korea event.

Bryson DeChambeau shares his excitement to play at the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau is getting ready to play in the Ryder Cup for the third time in his career. He made his debut in 2018 and then played in 2021.

Ahead of this year's event, he shared a post on his Instagram account, reflecting on his excitement to play in the biennial tournament. He posted a few throwback pictures, celebrating the US team's win in 2021, with a caption that reads:

"We’re so back #TeamUSA"

Justin Thomas hilariously reacted to the post in the comment section. He talked about Bryson DeChambeau's picture in the first and second slides of the post. Thomas wrote:

"I think slide 1 Bryson ate slide 2 Bryson"
Justin Thomas&#039;s comment on Bryson DeChambeau&#039;s post/@brysondechambeau
Justin Thomas's comment on Bryson DeChambeau's post/@brysondechambeau

The first slide of the post includes a picture of DeChambeau from the 2021 Ryder Cup, while the second one was from 2018 when he played alongside Tiger Woods.

In 2018, the biennial tournament was held in France, and the Europe team registered a win. In 2021, it was held in Whistling Straits, and Team USA won the event. This year's edition is scheduled to take place from September 25 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Course in New York.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

