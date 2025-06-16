Bryson DeChambeau markets LIV Golf on the streets after missing US Open cut

Bryson DeChambeau's title defense at the US Open came crashing down early. He struggled to a +3 scoreline in round one, which wasn't that far off the lead, as the course played very difficult for everyone.

However, a seven-over 77 in round two sent him home early. He had no shot at defending his title since he missed the cut. Those two extra days proved not to be a missed opportunity, though.

Ever the marketer of himself and LIV Golf, DeChambeau seemingly spent the weekend in Dallas, marketing LIV Golf's upcoming tournament there. He shared a post of himself promoting the event on Instagram.

DeChambeau's caption read:

"Had some extra time this weekend… I’m excited to be back home for LIV Golf Dallas, buy a ticket and bring a friend for free."

The golfer went to college in Dallas, Texas, so this is a homecoming of sorts for him. The two-time (2020 and 2024) US Open champion took the chance to let everyone know he'd be back, including holding a sign on the sidewalk, sitting above a sign on the highway, and then showing off his epic billboard asking people to attend.

DeChambeau wants to win more Majors, and he wanted to defend his title at the US Open, so missing the cut was a disappointment. However, he took advantage of the extra time to ask fans to come out on June 27 to support him and his tourmates.

Former champ criticized Bryson DeChambeau's US Open defense

Bryson DeChambeau had a really rough outing at the US Open. His +10 after two rounds was more than enough to miss the cut, though plenty, like Shane Lowry and Davis Riley, did even worse.

Bryson DeChambeau struggled and got called out (Image via Imagn)

They weren't the defending champions, though. DeChambeau was, and he caught criticism from former champion Johnny Miller. He shared his take on how to manage the course before saying that DeChambeau didn't do that.

Miller said:

"When you can get the ball in the fairway you can work the ball if you need to, and you eliminate so many mistakes upon mistakes. If you hit it here in this rough and you try to get too much out of the lie, you get in even more trouble. It's still all about hitting that ball in the fairway."

That's when he brought up DeChambeau in his comparison (as shared by Golf Digest on X):

"You see the guys that don't -- like Bryson DeChambeau, he was living in the rough there this last couple days. Of course he gets to watch it on TV today."

Expand Tweet

Even Jack Nicklaus laughed after that one. DeChambeau only hit 13 of 28 fairways during the first two rounds, which helped contribute to his early exit from the competition on Friday afternoon (June 13).

