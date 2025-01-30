Bryson DeChambeau outlines three "main principles" of why he plays the game of golf

Bryson DeChambeau is in India to play in the inaugural event of the Asian Tour's 2025 International Series. The reigning US Open champion said his presence in the country is aimed at continuing to help grow the game.

Speaking from the DLF Golf and Country Club, the venue for the event, DeChambeau said he wanted to convey what golf can mean to young people in India. He also outlined the three principles that encourage him to play the sport professionally. This was part of what he had to say (via the official Asian Tour website):

“The ability for golf as really a young sport but changing from an older sport into a young sport, is to showcase what golf can mean for the future generations of India. That’s always inspired me. My mission in the game of golf is to, first off inspire, entertain, and a subtle part of it is educate as well.

Educate, entertain, inspire are my main three principles of why I play the game of golf. I think this is an amazing opportunity for all of golf to come together and see what India can truly produce for the world. And it’s a growing economy, it’s a growing population that need golf. There’s a lot more to come, so that’s why I’m here.”

DeChambeau is the first reigning Major champion to play in India in 60 years. Before the start of the tournament, he conducted a golf clinic for hundreds of junior golfers and fans.

Bryson DeChambeau leads LIV Golf Group in India

Bryson DeChambeau is not alone in representing LIV Golf at the International Series India. He will be joined by many of his colleagues, including two of his Crushers GC team members, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey.

Here is the list of LIV Golf players in the International Series India field:

Harold Varner III

Sebastian Munoz

Frederik Kjettrup

Luis Masaveu

Cameron Tringale

Bryson DeChambeau

Joaquin Niemann

Paul Casey

Anirban Lahiri

Andy Ogletree

Caleb Surratt

Carlos Ortiz

Abraham Ancer

To the above list can be added reserve players John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans. Others such as Eugenio Chacarra and Chase Koepka also have a history with LIV Golf, although they are no longer part of the league.

This is the first event Bryson DeChambeau has played outside of LIV Golf and Major championships since playing in the 2023 PIF Saudi International. In that time, he has played in nine events (not counting his start in India) with one win (2024 US Open), one runner-up finish (2024 PGA Championship), and two other top-10s. He has also missed three cuts. These nine tournaments are the only ones he has earned OWGR points for during this period. Nevertheless, it has been enough to give him a current ranking of 12th.

