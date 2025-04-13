Bryson DeChambeau picks $200M Hollywood icon over Daniel Craig as favorite James Bond

Bryson DeChambeau has picked a $200 million worth Hollywood star (according to Celebrity Networth), Pierce Brosnan, over Daniel Craig as his favorite James Bond actor. DeChambeau is playing at The Masters this week, and the LIV golfer is giving tough competition to Rory McIlroy by chasing the leader by two shots.

After the third round, DeChambeau attended a press conference at Augusta National, where he was asked how he plans to approach the final round. He replied (via Asap Sports):

“I mean, for me, it's going to be practicing a little bit before it gets dark. Eating. Looking at my phone. I don't have a problem with that. And just getting treatment on my body. Relaxing as much as possible. Watching a movie, probably, tonight. A fun movie. I don't know, what's tonight -- oh, it will probably be a James Bond movie or something like that. That will be fun. I love James Bond movies.”

On being prodded which era James Bond, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig, the two-time Major champion replied:

"Pierce Brosnan".

Brosnan acted in James Bond movies, like GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), and more.

Bryson DeChambeau’s total score after the third round is 10 under. He shared in the same press conference about his upcoming plans for the Sunday round. His words read:

“I think it's fun, feeling like you have to hit every single shot to the best of your ability, and you can't let off the gas pedal. You just have to focus and play the best -- absolute best golf you possibly can. When you're leading, it's a little different. I've had those times, as well. You attack that a little differently. But for me, I'll be chasing tomorrow. It will be a fun test.”

The Scientist shot 69 in the first round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Next, he fired 68 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the third round, he shot 69 with six birdies.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off for the fourth round of the Masters Tournament?

Bryson DeChambeau will play with Rory McIlroy at 2:30 pm ET. The first golfer is Brian Campbell to start at 9:40 am ET, and next to them, Hideki Matsuyama is paired with Akshay Bhatia at 9:50 am ET. Ludvig Åberg and Jason Day will tee off at 2:10 pm ET on the first tee. Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the last round of the Masters Tournament (all tee times in ET):

Tee No. 1

9:40 a.m. – Brian Campbell

9:50 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia

10:00 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

10:10 a.m. – Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun

10:20 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

10:30 a.m. – Danny Willett, J. T. Poston

10:40 a.m. – Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger

11:00 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

11:10 a.m. – Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 a.m. – Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood

11:30 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson

11:40 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala

11:50 a.m. – Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

12:00 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Harris English

12:20 p.m. – Joaquín Niemann, Jon Rahm

12:30 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Højgaard

12:40 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman

12:50 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty

1:00 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge

1:10 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

1:20 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Max Homa

1:40 p.m. – Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele

1:50 p.m. – Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

2:00 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

2:10 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day

2:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Patrick Reed

2:30 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

