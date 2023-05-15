Bryson DeChambeau to play with Tony Finau’s former caddie this week at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau will be joined by Greg Bodine, Tony Finau's former caddie, at the upcoming PGA Championship. In fact, this will not be the first time they have had a player-caddie relationship, as Bodine was already in charge of DeChambeau's bag at the LIV Golf Tulsa last weekend.

In Oklahoma, Bryson DeChambeau finished T5 with -12, five strokes behind the first-place finishers. He finished tied with Eugenio Chacarra and Brooks Koepka, in what is his best performance of the season so far.

Greg Bodine caddied for fellow star Tony Fianu between 2014 and 2020. He accompanied Finau in his victory at the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach in 2016, the only tournament they won working together. Since then, Finau has won five other events in the PGA Tour, including two the current season.

When the split between Finau and Bodine occurred, according to Golf.com, the golfer said:

“Yeah, I think me and my caddie and I had a great run. We were together for six years and it’s a tough thing, you know. On a personal level, I love the guy, and on a business level, I felt it was time for a change in my situation and something just different.

“Unfortunately, our relationship business-wise has ended, but I look forward to getting somebody on the bag and making another great run.”

Bryson DeChambeau and Greg Bodine: The new pair in town

Bryson DeChambeau's new caddie, Greg Bodine, has been involved in golf his entire life. He is the cousin of professional players Michael and Andrew Putnam, through whom he met Finau.

But long before that, Bodine was already making his path on golf courses. His career peaked while he was part of the Biola University golf team.

With the Biola Eagles, he made decent marks for a college player. His career round average was 81.65, while his best season was 2011-2012 (Senior), with 80.7. His lowest mark for a 54-hole event was 232 strokes and for a 36-hole event was 152 strokes.

Greg Bodine during his time cadying for Tony Finau. 2018. (Image via Getty).

His career best round was 74 strokes. He participated in 23 events, with a Top 10 as his best result.

His experience in college golf did not stop there, as he was registered as an assistant coach at Biola University. That is, the vision of coach is also part of his sports training.

Subsequently, he began his career as a caddie, which extends to the present day, on Bryson DeChambeau's bag.

Although Bryson DeChambeau has not issued any statement about his new caddie, his most recent statements from the course in Tulsa were about how he's trying to get back to the towering athletic form he showed in 2018. Perhaps having an experienced and winning caddie like Greg Bodine will help that process.

