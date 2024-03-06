Bryson DeChambeau on playing at LIV Golf’s 6700-yard course in Hong Kong - "Harbour Town is longer than that, I think"

Bryson DeChambeau is in Hong Kong to take part in LIV Golf's fourth stop of the season, starting Friday, March 8. At the pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, DeChambeau stated that he was impressed by the short length of the course where the event is being held.

Among the topics he talked about was the dimensions of the course, which he said would be an interesting challenge as it is probably the shortest course he has ever played in a competitive tournament.

This was part of what Bryson DeChambeau said (via NUCLR Golf on X):

"Realistically, like, in competition? I've... probably never. I mean, Harbour Town [Golf Links, South Carolina] is longer than that, I think, right? So, no I haven't... in tournament competition. It's definitely a unique test, there's a lot of shot shaping you got to have out here, and your iron play has to be on point."

"What's funny is, like, I can use a driver a couple of times out here actually, a number nine, three, one if it's into the wind... There's a few places where I can actually use it, surprisingly."

Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the LIV Golf field will be playing at the Hong Kong Golf Course between March 8 and 10. It is the first time that the circuit has reached this part of the Asian mainland.

Some facts about the course Bryson DeChambeau talked about

The course Bryson DeChambeau spoke about, which is also the venue for the LIV Golf Hong Kong, is the New Course of the Hong Kong Golf Club. Although it is called "new," the course was opened in 1931.

Currently, the course's length is 6,710 yards and is par 70. It has 12 holes par four, four holes par three and two holes par 5. Even the latter are relatively short, as the par-5 3rd hole is 551 yards, while the par-5 13th hole is 529 yards.

The course features few obstacles. It has practically no sand bunkers, while the most complicated ponds are bordering the greens of the 12th and 18th holes.

The Hong Kong Golf Club was founded in 1889 and currently has four courses. The New Course has been the home of the Hong Kong Open since the tournament was founded in 1959. In fact, it is the golf tournament that has been played for the longest time in the same venue, after The Masters.

Several of the current members of LIV Golf have shone at the Hong Kong Open. Ian Poulter holds the aggregate record (258) at the tournament since he won in 2010. In that edition, he also matched the record to par (22 under), set by Jose Maria Olazabal in 2002.

Cameron Smith, on the other hand, finished second in the 2023 edition, one stroke behind Ben Campbell.