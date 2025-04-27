Bryson DeChambeau praises $47M star’s form at LIV Golf Mexico City: "Best I’ve seen him hit it in a while"

Bryson DeChambeau praised Cam Smith after taking the lead at this week's LIV Mexico City event. The Saudi league players are playing in Mexico City in the tournament, which already started on Friday, April 25. DeChambeau and Smith have remarkable games and are in contention for the title.

After two rounds, Bryson took the lead in the game at 13-under, while the Aussie golfer just trailed by one stroke to settle in solo second place. In the post-round press conference, Bryson DeChambeau praised Smith, who has a net worth of $47 million according to Forbes.

Speaking of Smith, DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports):

"Cam was playing really well. I'm glad I made the putt on 18. Played really well all day. Striped the ball, and best I've seen him hit it in a while. Happy to see him up there fighting, and hopefully give you guys a great show tomorrow.

"We had a lot of fun out there. We were bouncing back and forth off each other, and it was fun seeing how we played this golf course with the elevation. It's crazy how far we can hit it," he added.

Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau started the campaign with a solid round of 8-under in the first round of the LIV Golf Mexico City event and then carded a round of 5-under on the second day. Meanwhile, Smith played a round of 7-under in the opening round and 5-under on Saturday, April 26.

Joaquín Niemann also had a good outing this week, and he settled in solo third after two rounds at the LIV Golf Mexico City event at 10-under. Jon Rahm settled in fourth place, followed by Tyrrell Hatton at 8-under in solo fifth place. The tournament is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, April 27.

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his performance at the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his performance. He called it a "great day," saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I played some solid golf. Had a couple weird breaks today, but all in all, was really proud of the way I persevered, and blessed to be out here. It's a great day, beautiful day. Fans were amazing, and quite honestly, was just trying to have as much fun as possible."

Bryson DeChambeau was phenomenal in his last LIV Golf outing at the Miami event. He settled in solo fourth place, and prior to that, he settled in T10 in the Singapore event.

He started the campaign this season with a T6 finish at Riyadh and then solo second in the Adelaide event. He settled in T20 in the Hong Kong event.

