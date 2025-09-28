Bryson DeChambeau receives credit from golf insider during Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau was praised by golf analyst Jason Sobel in a post on social media. The US team is struggling at the Ryder Cup, playing on their home soil. They are seven points behind Team Europe after the first two days of play.

On Saturday, after playing his matchups, DeChambeau stayed to practice while his team left the venue. Sobel shared a picture of the American golfer's game and, in the caption, praised him for his dedication. He wrote:

"I’ll give Bryson credit: He played two matches today, it’s dark outside, the rest of his team probably left already — and he’s still out there grinding on the practice green."

Bryson DeChambeau played two games on Saturday at the Ryder Cup and had a decent outing, losing one and winning one.

In the Saturday foursomes, the LIV golfer teamed up with Cameron Young and competed against Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg, winning 4&2. Speaking of his performance, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"For our country, it was just pedal to the metal. Cam played unbelievable today. We struck it well, we executed when we needed to and we just put the pressure on them all day. They struggled to get momentum, and when we had our opportunities, we took advantage."

However, he had a tough time on the greens in the fourball matchups. Playing with Scottie Scheffler against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, the US team players lost 3&2.

DeChambeau bounced back on Saturday after his disappointing Friday performance. In the opening day matchups, he lost both of his matches. In the Friday foursomes, he teamed up with Justin Thomas against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton but lost 4&3.

In the Friday fourball, he paired with Ben Griffin against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose but again lost the game.

Bryson DeChambeau optimistic about final-day matchups at Ryder Cup

The US team is trailing by seven points but still has the Sunday singles to bounce back. Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his performance and shared hopes for a strong outing on the final day while addressing the media after Saturday’s fourball matchup. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think still playing good golf. Tomorrow anything can happen. I know it's quite lopsided, but it would make for a great comeback story."

Bryson DeChambeau entered the Ryder Cup after a remarkable season on LIV Golf and impressive finishes in the majors. On the Saudi-backed league, which he started with a T6 finish in Riyadh, he recorded several strong finishes, including a solo fifth in Miami, T2 at the Mexico City event, and T4 in Virginia.

He also won the Korea event and tied for ninth at the Dallas event. His team claimed victory in Michigan. In the majors, DeChambeau tied for fifth at the Masters, finished T2 at the PGA Championship, and T10 at The Open Championship.

