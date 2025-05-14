Bryson DeChambeau refreshes Masters rivalry with Rory McIlroy ahead of PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau refreshed the Masters rivalry with Rory McIlroy before the PGA Championship, the second major of the PGA Tour, scheduled this week. In the Masters Tournament, McIlroy won the title with 11-under, while DeChambeau finished four shots behind the Northern Irishman.

DeChambeau would want to reignite old flames before the PGA Championship and give a tough competition to the reigning Masters champion at Quail Hollow. Reflecting upon the same, he shared his thoughts in a press conference, via ASAP Sports:

“I do believe you have to have a lot of distance out here. Rory is a great driver of the golf ball and his iron play is great, too. I think it's a golf course that sets up for his shot shapes pretty well, and I think it sets up well for mine, too. We'll see. Maybe I do well, maybe I don't. But I'm certainly going to give it my all, and I know Rory is. Hopefully we can have another go at it again like the Masters.”

The Scientist continued to talk about his experience last year, when he was close to winning the event but fell short by one shot. DeChambeau said:

“A little bit of luck and one or two shots going your way, you making a putt from seven, eight feet. There's going to be numerous players that are playing well this week that are going to have a chance…You have to combine all that together to have a chance to win. That's what Xander did so well last year. I didn't get the job done because of one or two shots. Just is what it is.”

Bryson DeChambeau tees off with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland at 1:47 pm at hole one.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the 2025 season so far?

Bryson DeChambeau had five top 10 finishes in the LIV Golf, including a victory at the LIV Golf Korea with 19-under, a T2 at the LIV Golf Mexico City with 13-under, a T5 at the LIV Golf Miami with 2-under, and more. The Scientist landed in T5 at the 2025 Masters Tournament with 7-under.

Here's a full list of his 2025 season performances:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T6, 69-66-68, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T18, 68-73-71, 212 (-4)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T20, 66-67-70, 203 (-7)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T10, 74-65-67, 206 (-7)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T5, 69-70-75, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T2, 63-66-71, 200 (-13)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: Winner, 65-66-66, 197 (-19)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T5, 69-68-69-75, 281 (-7)

