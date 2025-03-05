Bryson DeChambeau responds to PGA Tour return rumors, drops bold statement about LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has shot down all reports suggesting him moving back to the PGA Tour. The reigning U.S. Open champion cleared his stance while speaking at a LIV Golf team press conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The ace golfer trashed speculations on him being unhappy at the Saudi-backed circuit.

According to rumors, DeChambeau was planning to leave LIV Golf after his proposal for a whopping $280 million contract renewal was rejected. However, the 31-year-old golfer has now debunked such reports and claimed that he is “very excited about the future” of the breakaway tour. He further stated he is happy to captain the Crushers GC side and that he “continues to see LIV Golf growing.”

Speaking to reporters at the LIV Golf Hong Kong press conference, Bryson DeChambeau said:

“No, I'm very excited about the future of LIV Golf. I'm very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we're starting to create. That's my goal is to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers' lives around the world. That should tell you everything you should know…

"I continue to see LIV Golf growing. It's going to grow at an exponentiating pace for years to come, and we aren't going anywhere.”

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time DeChambeau, who joined LIV in 2022, announced his loyalty to the circuit. In January, the two-time major champion shared his big plans for his Crushers GC side, including making a team-branded course.

Bryson DeChambeau said on The Joe Pomp Show:

“How cool would it be to have academies across the globe? There is probably a five-step process to this whole thing.”

The ace golfer hinted at his plan to make a sports complex and driving range with the Crushers’ branding. Interestingly, this comes amid continued talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s backers Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) for a possible deal.

LIV Golf star calls out reports of Bryson DeChambeau demanding a $280M contract

Lee Westwood recently came out to rubbish reports claiming Bryson DeChambeau’s proposed $280 million contract extension getting shot down by LIV Golf. The Englishman, who joined LIV as one of the first marquee names alongside the U.S. Open champ, dubbed the speculations “codswallop.” The 51-year-old was prompt to call out the rumors.

Westwood replied to the reports on X:

“Codswallop (nonsense) is very applicable here.”

It is pertinent to note that DeChambeau jumped ships from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf by signing a multi-year deal in 2022. According to reports at the time, the ace golfer agreed to a package offering him a sign-on fee worth $125 million. The move made the then 29-year-old fifth amongst the highest-compensated players on the circuit.

Interestingly, Jon Rahm shocked the golf world by joining the breakaway circuit in December 2023. The former Masters champion’s $300 million deal made him the most valuable player on the tour, beating Phil Mickelson’s $200 million fee. The Spaniard’s sign-on bonus made DeChambeau's big pay day look menial.

