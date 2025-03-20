Bryson DeChambeau reveals advice given by $300 million-worth NFL legend during a round of golf

While speaking to the media at LIV Golf Hong Kong earlier this month, Bryson DeChambeau revealed some advice he was given by NFL legend Tom Brady. The video, posted on X by LIV Golf, gives golf fans a key insight into the relationship between two masters of their craft.

Ad

"When I played with Tom Brady for the break 50, we talked about how you just lock in as an athlete. And when you're in that zone, how you stay there, how you focus even more when you're in the zone and how to continue that. That was a big thing like, I asked him like in your biggest moments like, what did you think about?" DeChambeau said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What did you do? And he was like it was only how am I gonna get this ball to the guy? What's the best option I have? And it was always knowing what the other team was gonna do to me. And so I likened that to the golf course. Like, what's this golf course gonna throw at me? How can I be best prepared to dominate this golf course? I think that's the kind of likeness we bring towards each other as athletes," he added.

Ad

The seven-time Super Bowl champion worth $300 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) has become more involved in golf in recent years, even playing at the viral Seminole Golf Club Pro-Member tournament earlier this month. Tom Brady was not the only A-list celebrity in the tournament. The star-studded event included Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as well.

Bryson DeChambeau aims for another strong season as the Major championships approach

DeChambeau after winning the U.S. Open 2024 (via Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau is coming off a strong 2024 season, which saw him card some of his best career finishes at Major championships. Last year, he registered his best career finish at The Masters, finishing tied for sixth.

Ad

He followed that up with a remarkable performance at the PGA Championship, losing by one shot to Xander Schauffele. In the final round, DeChambeau fired a seven-under-par 64.

The following month, "The Scientist" captured his second U.S. Open title at the illustrious Pinehurst No. 2. Four years after winning his first U.S. Open at Winged Foot, DeChambeau outdueled Rory McIlroy in what many have characterized as a historic collapse on McIlroy's part.

Ad

DeChambeau did not have any wins on LIV Golf in 2024, though he did have some strong finishes. Both of his LIV Golf wins came in 2023. His best finish in 2024 came in June at LIV Golf Nashville. DeChambeau finished tied for third at The Grove, seven shots behind Tyrrell Hatton, who ran away with the tournament.

Thus far in 2025, DeChambeau has had some strong finishes on LIV Golf. He's finished tied for 20th or better in all four LIV Golf events he's played in this year. His best finish came at LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, finishing tied for 6th place, four shots behind winner Adrian Meronk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback