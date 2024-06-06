Bryson DeChambeau reveals the reason behind his ‘old school’ look with the stache

Bryson DeChambeau appeared at the LIV Golf Houston’s pre-event presser in a new look. The 30-year-old surprised many with a makeover that included him carrying a moustache. He has since revealed that he kept the stache for an ‘old school style’ coming out on his YouTube channel.

DeChambeau cracked jokes about his stache on Wednesday. During the presser, a media person dubbed him the “hottest golfer on the planet,” addressing his on-course form. However, the LIV star twisted it in a breath and asked, “Is it the ‘stache?” The response garnered laughter in the room.

Following the witty one-liner, the 2020 US Open winner detailed that he initially set up the moustache because someone said it might look good on him.

Speaking about his new ‘old school’ look, Bryson DeChambeau said (at 9:15):

“I don't know, I had someone say ‘he might look good in a stache’ and I was like ‘all right I'll try it.’ I had a big scruff and I shaved it all down then. There's a video that's coming out on YouTube that is old school style. I think I posted about it almost a week ago now. And it looked good with the outfit.”

DeChambeau, who has over 600,000 followers on YouTube, further detailed the picture he’d sent out on social media. Interestingly, the golfer also revealed that the new look will disappear the day he plays badly.

He added:

“I don't know if you guys saw but it's the old school with the Hickory clubs and the whole get up. The long socks and shoes all that. So, it was definitely fit the outfit. We’ll see how long this lasts though. If I play bad the first day, I'm probably just going to shave it.”

For the unversed, DeChambeau has posted a few pictures from the upcoming video on social media where he is seen in a Peaky Blinder-esque look with a Baker Boy Cap and suspended pants. The two-time LIV Golf winner posed with hickory clubs in the posts.

Bryson DeChambeau invites Houston residents to the LIV Golf event

Speaking in the same presser, Bryson DeChambeau urged the local fans to come visit him at the Golf Club of Houston. Replying to a media query addressing local residents being ‘on the edge’ about attending LIV Golf events, the Crushers GC skipper welcomed them to attend the circuit with an “open mind.”

Speaking in the pre-event press conference, DeChambeau claimed that the residents would become “fans for life” if they decided to attend LIV Golf Houston for a day.

Bryson DeChambeau said on Wednesday (at 21:38):

“The first thing that I would say is to try to keep an open mind just for one day. Come out here one day with an open mind I think you'll be a fan for life.”

Interestingly, Cleeks GC Captain Martin Kaymer also chimed in with the appeal. The 39-year-old German golfer backed DeChambeau’s plea to the fans and stated that the viewers shouldn’t judge the circuit without attending it.