Bryson DeChambeau’s bid for PGA Tour start before Ryder Cup denied: Reports 

Bryson DeChambeau is expected to automatically qualify for the upcoming Ryder Cup this week. However, captain Keegan Bradley has a plan set in place to finalize his roster that leaves a problem for the LIV Golf star.Keegan Bradley wishes for his players to play the Procore Championship in Napa next month to prepare for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. DeChambeau wishes to play the PGA Tour event, but as a LIV Golf member, he is not permitted to do so.NUCLR Golf reported on the matter on X (formerly known as Twitter), citing a PGA Tour spokesperson. The golf media outlet's report read:&quot;JUST IN — A PGA TOUR spokesperson has confirmed to @SI_Golf that Bryson DeChambeau “is not eligible for PGA Tour competition”, amidst reporting that the entire U.S. team plans to play the Procore Champ. in Napa. @BrysonLegion&quot;Here's a look at the report stating that Bryson DeChambeau's hopes of playing a PGA Tour event before the Ryder Cup have been dashed (via X @NUCLRGolf):Following the conclusion of the opening round of the 2025 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley stated that he wishes to have everyone in Napa for the Procore Championship. According to Sports Illustrated, the Team USA captain stated that there's nothing he can do about Bryson DeChambeau's ineligibility to play on the PGA Tour.While Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Xander Schauffele have mathematically qualified for the first three spots in Bradley's roster, the remaining three automatic qualifying spots will be given to those who rank 4th, 5th, and 6th on the Ryder Cup rankings following the conclusion of this week's BMW Championship.Bryson DeChambeau sits in 5th place with 10,774.98 points. Harris English trails him in 6th place with 10,439.55 points.Keegan Bradley names Bryson DeChambeau as key to Ryder Cup victoryTeam USA's captain, Keegan Bradley, sent a text message to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig stating that, irrespective of whether Bryson DeChambeau automatically qualifies, he will be on the team.The PGA Tour star stated that he will use one of his six captain's picks if needed to get the LIV Golf star on his side. Bradley stated that it's not just the two-time US Open winner's golf skills that impress him. DeChambeau's 'energy and passion' struck the former as an essential element to Team USA's success.Here's what Keegan Bradley had to say about Bryson DeChambeau (via ESPN):&quot;Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup. He brings so much. He brings energy, passion but most importantly, he's one of the best players on the planet.&quot;Bryson DeChambeau seeks to make his third Ryder Cup appearance this September in Bethpage. According to Data Golf, he currently bears a 2 wins, 3 losses, and 1 tie individual record at the prestigious tournament.