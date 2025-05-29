Bryson DeChambeau's helicopter lands in bizarre area as part of his “side quests”

Bryson DeChambeau was spotted at the Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah, on May 21. Fans not only saw him playing a round there, but they also saw him making an unexpected grand entrance in a helicopter.

Ad

LIVGolfBluff reposted a TikTok video showing Bryson DeChambeau's helicopter landing in the middle of the Riverside Country Club. The odd sighting saw a crowd gathered to see the LIV Golf star.

Here's a look at the Crushers GC captain's sighting (via X @LIVGolfBluff):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A few days later, on May 28, Bryson DeChambeau shared a few snaps of his antics in Utah on Instagram. Cleverly captioned as his "side quests", the trip was a part of his collaboration with Bucked Up, a leading sports performance and energy drinks brand.

Here's a look at DeChambeau's "side quests":

Ad

Not only did the two-time US Open winner ride on the Bucked Up Energy-branded helicopter, but he also had some fun with Tesla's Cybertruck. DeChambeau's Instagram post featured him with a launcher loaded with the brand's carbonated protein-filled drinks fired straight at the vehicle.

The collaboration between the two was announced in early April this year. As per a press report, all episodes of Bryson DeChambeau's famed Break 50 series will feature Bucked Up products. He promoted the products for the first time on his YouTube channel on April 2 in an episode of the series with Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford at the Sherwood Country Club in Southern California.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau shares advice to racers at the Indy 500

Bryson DeChambeau paid a visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Indy 500 last week. In a press conference with The New York Times' The Athletic, the moderator stated that he was better at building his brand than many race car drivers, who rely on sponsorships to build their careers.

DeChambeau stated that he wishes to see race car drivers create "cool" content to inspire viewers and showcase their skills. When asked why he invests in his social media, the two-time Major championship winner replied (via The NY Times' The Athletic):

Ad

"One, people see the authentic side of me. That’s really important. Two, it’s a great way to connect with people. Three, I think there is a movement happening in the media space where things are starting to move in that direction. I do believe drivers have an opportunity to showcase the skill sets they have on the track a little bit more freely. Hopefully, they can do that. That’s a way to get people more involved in the action and what goes on behind the scenes a little bit, but also just being themselves and creating cool content."

DeChambeau also had the opportunity to drive an IndyCar around and launch a golf ball with his driver down the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More