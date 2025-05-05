Bryson DeChambeau’s Korea win was “much needed” for LIV Golf league, claims analyst

Bryson DeChambeau broke through and got his first victory in 2025 over the weekend in Korea. The LIV Golf star had come up short in every outing to date, including the Masters.

DeChambeau shot -19 through 54 holes, enough to beat Charles Howell by two strokes. DeChambeau's team, Crushers GC, was also victorious thanks to his performance.

Golf Channel insiders Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discussed what his win meant, and they believe that it was huge for LIV Golf as a whole. Lavner said (3:29):

"This was a much-needed victory—not just for Bryson, Rex, but also for LIV. LIV needs these guys to win tournaments. They need the Brysons. They need the Rahms. They need the Brookses."

Lavner thinks it's fun to see Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz win events, but noted that LIV Golf paid a "boatload of money" for DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm. The league needs those players to do well.

He added:

"And yes, I think they’ve spread out their victories since joining the league in 2022—particularly Bryson and Brooks—but there hasn’t been a dominant season yet. If you’re LIV Golf officials, you’d love to see a Bryson take hold and win three or four times in a calendar year."

DeChambeau, thanks to a good season that included excellent performances in the Majors and his ever-growing YouTube channel, has become LIV's face, and Lavner believes the face of the league needs to do well for the league to continue growing.

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on thrilling win in Korea

Bryson DeChambeau played the front nine of the final round even to par. He responded with six birdies in the back nine to snatch the victory from Charles Howell.

Bryson DeChambeau won in Korea (Image via Imagn)

He said after the win via ESPN:

"Charles and I had a great battle out there. He never wavered today. It was fun and we had a great time today, but it was intense. Super-intense."

Bryson DeChambeau hasn't been able to win an event yet. He was in second at the Masters Tournament in 2025 heading into the final round, but he wavered there and ended up finishing T5 despite taking the lead early on. Rory McIlroy beat him and everyone else in the field.

He continued:

"I feel like I've been playing some great golf, but I just haven't gotten the job done. That was a lot of tension. Just glad I was able to step up to the plate and get it done."

The last few holes were as tight as it gets, but DeChambeau's 48-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole and a birdie on the final hole gave him the first win of the 2025 season.

