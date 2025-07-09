Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf team announce partnership with tech giant 

Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, announced a partnership with tech company Qualcomm for a multi-year collaboration. Crushers GC completed three years of tenure in the LIV league and is continuing its fourth season.

Recently, Qualcomm agreed to back Crushers GC as a multi-year partner for content creation and storytelling. Furthermore, the LIV golfer explained the details of the collaboration. He said, via the LIV Golf website:

“I'm thrilled to embark on this new collaboration with Qualcomm, a company that shares my passion for innovation and pushing the boundaries of possibility…

"I am passionate about integrating technology to enhance my performance and engage with my community, which is why I am excited to partner with a company like Qualcomm that is inventing the technology that the world uses every day. This is just the beginning of a journey that will transform the way we experience and interact with sports.”

Crushers GC’s other partners are Reebok, designated to sponsor apparel and outfits for the team, and the team also entered into a partnership with Stitch Golf in the past.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau has played nine LIV Golf events in the 2025 season, and his next tournament will be LIV Golf Andalucia.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the 2025 LIV league tournaments?

Bryson DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Korea with 19-under and had seven top 10 finishes in the 2025 season, including the LIV Golf Riyadh with a T6, LIV Golf Singapore with a T10, and LIV Golf Mexico City with a T2.

Here's a list of DeChambeau's LIV Golf performances:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T6, 69-66-68, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T18, 68-73-71, 212 (-4)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T20, 66-67-70, 203 (-7)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10, 74-65-67, 206 (-7)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: 5th place finish, 69-70-75, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T2, 63-66-71, 200 (-13)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: Winner, 65-66-66, 197 (-19)

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4, 66-69-65, 200 (-13)

LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T9, 72-72-68, 212 (-4)

Bryson DeChambeau had two top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour at the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship with a T5 and a T2. He missed the cutline at the US Open. Here's a list of the golfer's 2025 PGA Tour performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T5, 69-68-69-75, 281 (-7)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T2, 71-68-69-70, 278 (-6)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut

