Bryson DeChambeau's The Open round 1 extends a unique career statistic

Bryson DeChambeau had a tough start at The Open Championship 2025. He started the game on the first tee hole on Thursday, July 17, and made par on the first three holes.
DeChambeau then struggled on the fourth and made a double bogey, followed by a bogey on the ninth. On the back nine, he made another double bogey and two more bogeys for a birdie-free round of 7-over 78.
It was just the second round in Bryson DeChambeau's career to have played a birdie-free round in the Major championships. Golf analyst Justin Ray shared the stats about DeChambeau's first round of the Open Championship on his X account with a caption that read:
"Today was just the 2nd round in Bryson DeChambeau's major championship career without a birdie. He lost more than 4 strokes to the field with his approach play in the round."
Bryson DeChambeau had an amazing performance in the first two Majors earlier this season, but then missed the cut at the US Open. At this week’s Open Championship, he has been struggling to make the cut.
The projected cutline for the event is 1-over, and the LIV golfer settled six strokes behind the score after the opening round. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li, and Jacob Skov Olesen tied the lead at 4-under after the first round.
A look into Bryson DeChambeau's performance in 2025
This season on the LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau had an incredible time. He won the 2025 LIV Golf Korea event and had some decent finishes in other tournaments he played.
He started the season with a T6 finish in Riyadh and then recorded a T18 at the Adelaide event. Some of his notable finishes include T2 at LIV Golf Mexico City and T4 in Virginia.
Here is the recap of Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 season on LIV Golf and Majors:
LIV Golf Riyadh
- Venue: Riyadh Golf Club
- Result: T6
- Score: 69, 66, 68
LIV Golf Adelaide
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club
- Result: T18
- Score: 68, 73, 71
LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club
- Result: T20
- Score: 66, 67, 70
LIV Golf Singapore
- Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Result: T10
- Score: 74, 65, 67
LIV Golf Miami
- Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Course
- Result: 5
- Score: 69, 70, 75
LIV Golf Mexico City
- Venue: Club De Golf Chapultepec
- Result: T2
- Score: 63, 66, 71
LIV Golf Korea
- Venue: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
- Result: 1
- Score: 65, 66, 66
LIV Golf Virginia
- Venue: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
- Result: T4
- Score: 66, 69, 65
LIV Golf Dallas
- Venue: Maridoe Golf Club
- Result: T9
- Score: 72, 72, 68
LIV Golf Andalucía
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama
- Result: T30
- Score: 70, 72, 74
Majors
Masters Tournament
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Result: T5
- Score: 69, 68, 69, 75
PGA Championship
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Result: T2
- Score: 71, 68, 69, 70
U.S. Open
- Venue: Oakmont Country Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 73, 77