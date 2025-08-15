  • home icon
  "Bryson DeChambeau could have saved PGA" "So stupid": Fans react to reported snub of 2x major champ from US Ryder Cup tune-up

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:10 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau ( via Getty and X)
Fans reacted to the reported snub of two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau from a US Ryder Cup tune-up before the main tournament. Keegan Bradley confirmed to Sports Illustrated that DeChambeau would be one of his six captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team if he didn't qualify automatically.

The statement confirmed the LIV golfer's spot in the US squad. However, given his current status as a golfer in the PIF-funded league, DeChambeau wouldn't be able to play in the Procore Championship, which would take place before the Ryder Cup. The entire US team would play in Napa instead.

The NUCLR Golf shared about the same on X and asked the fans if Bryson DeChambeau should be given a special exemption.

In response, a fan wrote:

"Bryson could have saved PGA."
Another said:

"So stupid."
A fan wrote that Bryson DeChambeau made a choice and shouldn't get an exemption. His words were:

“Absolutely not. He made his choice”

A cyber citizen wrote:

“Absolute joke”

Another golf netizen wrote:

“Let the man play”

Bryson DeChambeau played a full season in the LIV League in 2025, and he played only the majors on the PGA Tour.

How has Bryson DeChambeau performed in the 2025 season so far?

Bryson DeChambeau's only triumph came at the LIV Golf Korea in 2025 with a score of 19-under. DeChambeau's second-best finish came as a T2 at the LIV Golf Mexico City. He had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, and those were a T5 at the Masters Tournament, a T2 at the PGA Championship, and a T10 at the Open Championship.

Here's a list of DeChambeau's 2025 performances so far:

2025 LIV tournaments

  • LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T6; 69, 66, and 68, 13 under
  • LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T18; 68, 73, and 71, 4 under
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf: T20; 66, 67, and 70, 7 under
  • LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10; 74, 65, and 67, 7 under
  • LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf course: Fifth place finish; 69, 70, and 75, 2 under
  • LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club de Golf Chapultepec: T2; 63, 66, and 71, 13 under
  • LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: Winner; 65, 66, and 66, 19 under
  • LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4; 66, 6,9 and 65, 13 under
  • LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T9; 72, 7,2 and 68, 4 under
  • LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T30; 70, 72, and 74, 3 over
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T11; 68, 69, and 69, 7 under
  • LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T13; 68, 68, and 74, 3 under
2025 PGA Tour tournaments

  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T5; 69, 68, 69, and 75, 7 under
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T2; 71, 68, 69, and 70, 6 under
  • US Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut
  • The Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T10; 75, 65, 68, and 64, 9 under
