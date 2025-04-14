Bryson DeChambeau says agronomists at Augusta "play complete tricks" after losing out on the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau's pursuit of a Green Jacket at the Augusta National Golf Club didn't go as desired on Sunday, April 13. The LIV Golfer has expressed frustration over the unexpected speed of the greens.

DeChambeau was just two shots behind Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the Masters 2025. He started the round strongly with a birdie on the par-5 second and led briefly on the leaderboard by a shot. He suffered back-to-back bogeys on the 3rd and 4th holes and fell behind.

In the post-tournament press conference, DeChambeau was asked how he felt at that point in the round, when things changed quickly after he was leading following the second hole. He recalled his experience on the third hole and said, via ASAP Sports:

"What's crazy is the third hole, hit it up there to 20 feet, I'm like, okay, that's exactly the way I wanted to play the hole, and that putt, I've never seen a putt faster than that. Those greens got really fast. The agronomists here at Augusta National and the Masters, they know how to play complete tricks on you."

The LIV golfer admitted that he was surprised when his putt on the third hole rolled nine feet past, saying he didn't expect the greens to be that firm and fast. However, he said that it was a "great experience" and he wouldn't repeat.

On the back nine, Bryson DeChambeau scored two birdies on the 14th and 16th holes against two bogeys and a double bogey, finishing the round with 3-over 75.

"There's a lot to take away from this week, a lot to learn, a lot to be proud of, a lot to be pissed about. But I learned a lot, and I'm ready to take the challenge on again," he said.

DeChambeau finished with an aggregate score of 7-under and tied for fifth with Sungjae Im. This was his second top-10 finish at the Masters in nine starts. Last year, he tied for sixth.

How much money has Bryson DeChambeau won in 2025?

Bryson DeChambeau has won a total prize money of $2.95 million in the 2025 season. His earnings on LIV have been $2,158,250. He earned $798,000 for his T5 performance at the Masters.

DeChambeau's highest earnings from a tournament this year came at LIV Golf Miami, where he earned $800,000, followed by his Masters earnings. He earned $534,500 for his T6 performance at LIV Golf Riyadh and $371,250 for tying for 10th at LIV Golf Singapore.

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance and earnings in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh : T6 ($534,500)

: T6 ($534,500) LIV Golf Adelaide : T18 ($250,000)

: T18 ($250,000) LIV Golf Hong Kong : T20 ($202,500)

: T20 ($202,500) LIV Golf Singapore : T10 ($371,250)

: T10 ($371,250) LIV Golf Miami: 5 ($800,000)

2025 PGA Tour Tournaments

Masters Tournament: T5 ($798,000)

