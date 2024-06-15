Bryson DeChambeau says he’s realizing 'there’s more to life than just golf' as he grows older

Since turning professional in 2016, Bryson DeChambeau has made quite a name for himself in golf. With 8 wins on the PGA Tour, 2 on the European Tour, and 1 on the Web.com Tour, DeChambeau is currently playing in LIV Golf, where he has registered two wins so far.

With a lot of experience under his belt, DeChambeau recently said there is a lot more to life than golf. In the 2024 US Open press conference after Round 2, the 30-year-old said as he grows older, he realizes there are things more important than golf, and it's important to appreciate the time he has on the course.

"It's just me getting a little bit older and realizing there is more to life than just golf, and when I am out here, appreciating the time that I have here, and hopefully continuing that fun that I can showcase to others." [at 05:54]

Bryson DeChambeau arrived at the US Open after an underwhelming LIV Golf season. While he made the cut in every event he played at, his best finish in the Saudi-backed tournament has been 4th place. DeChambeau achieved this place at LIV Golf Jeddah.

What position is Bryson DeChambeau in after Round 2 at the 2024 US Open?

In the ongoing US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, Bryson DeChambeau is having a successful outing. After two rounds of intense golf on a tough course, DeChambeau is tied for second place with Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay. Here is the complete leaderboard after Round 2:

1 Ludvig Åberg -5

T2 Bryson DeChambeau -4

T2 Thomas Detry -4

T2 Patrick Cantlay -4

T5 Rory McIlroy -3

T5 Tony Finau -3

T5 Matthieu Pavon -3

8 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T9 Tom Kim -1

T9 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T9 Xander Schauffele -1

T9 Akshay Bhatia -1

T9 Tim Widing -1

T9 Corey Conners -1

T9 Zac Blair -1

T16 Billy Horschel E

T16 Sam Burns E

T16 Stephan Jaeger E

T16 Sergio Garcia E

T16 Russell Henley E

T21 Taylor Pendrith +1

T21 Frankie Capan III +1

T21 Seonghyeon Kim +1

T21 Nicolai Højgaard +1

T21 Sam Bennett +1

T21 Nico Echavarria +1

T27 Brian Harman +2

T27 Sepp Straka +2

T27 Jackson Suber +2

T27 Chris Kirk +2

T27 Adam Scott +2

T27 Denny McCarthy +2

T27 Emiliano Grillo +2

T27 Min Woo Lee +2

T27 Davis Thompson +2

T27 Isaiah Salinda +2

T37 Mark Hubbard +3

T37 Adam Svensson +3

T37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3

T37 Harris English +3

T37 Jordan Spieth +3

T37 Martin Kaymer +3

T37 Brian Campbell +3

T37 Gunnar Broin(a) +3

T37 Cameron Smith +3

T37 Matt Kuchar +3

T37 Daniel Berger +3

T37 Si Woo Kim +3

T37 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T37 Aaron Rai +3

T51 Wyndham Clark +4

T51 J.T. Poston +4

T51 Keegan Bradley +4

T51 Collin Morikawa +4

T51 David Puig +4

T51 Austin Eckroat +4

T57 Greyson Sigg +5

T57 Tommy Fleetwood +5

T57 Scottie Scheffler +5

T57 Cameron Young +5

T57 Shane Lowry +5

T57 Ben Kohles +5

T57 Brendon Todd +5

T57 Luke Clanton (a) +5

T57 Brandon Wu +5

T57 Tom McKibbin +5

T57 Dean Burmester +5

T57 Justin Lower +5

T57 Max Greyserman +5

T57 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5

T57 Francesco Molinari +5

T57 Brooks Koepka +5

T57 Sahith Theegala +5

T57 Ryan Fox +5

