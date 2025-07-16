Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf is ‘moving in the right direction’ amid renewed OWGR points bid

Amid LIV Golf's renewed OWGR points bid, Bryson DeChambeau feels that the league is heading in the right direction. However, he admitted that the growth hasn’t been as quick as he expected it to be.

Ad

DeChambeau is in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, for the Open Championship 2025, which tees off on Thursday, July 17. He is one of the 19 LIV Golf–associated professionals in the final major field this week.

On Tuesday, July 15, during the pre-event press conference of the Open Championship 2025, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about LIV Golf’s renewed application for OWGR points and the league's current status.

"I think it's great that we're... I don't know, do you guys think we should get points? I would say that we've got some pretty good players over there," he said. "Going through the right process is important, and I think Scott and all of us are looking forward to going through that process and getting it done the right way. We're excited for that."

Ad

Trending

"Where do I think LIV is currently? It's moving in the right direction. We're commercializing. We've got some good partners aboard with us now. Is it taking longer than we would have thought? Yeah, but we're okay with that. I think Scott's okay with that, and H.E. is. I'm not going to speak for him, but I think he is too. We'll see where it goes."

Ad

He added that he was excited about the new commissioner joining soon.

"I think there's something that can get done in a good way for the game of golf. I'm really excited for the future of the game. There's a lot of positive movement going on currently," he further stated.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at the Open Championship, Round 1?

Bryson DeChambeau is paired alongside Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose for the first round of the Open Championship 2025. The trio will tee off on Thursday at 9:48 a.m. ET from the first tee.

Ad

This is DeChambeau's eighth appearance at the Open Championship. He has made four cuts, and his T8 finish in 2022 remains his lone top-10 finish. Last year, while he had top-10 finishes in the other three majors, he missed the cut at the Open after shooting rounds of 76 and 75.

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's record at the Open Championship:

2017 : CUT, +13 (76-77)

: CUT, +13 (76-77) 2018 : T51, +4 (75-70-73-70)

: T51, +4 (75-70-73-70) 2019 : CUT, +5 (74-73)

: CUT, +5 (74-73) 2021 : T33, -2 (71-70-72-65)

: T33, -2 (71-70-72-65) 2022 : T8, -12 (69-74-67-66)

: T8, -12 (69-74-67-66) 2023 : T60, +7 (74-70-74-73)

: T60, +7 (74-70-74-73) 2024: CUT, +9 (76-75)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More