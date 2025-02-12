Bryson DeChambeau sends a special golf invite to $28.5M Super Bowl-winning Eagles star

Bryson DeChambeau is back with a new season of his popular YouTube series, Break 50, featuring an exciting lineup. Recently, he invited Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for a round of golf.

DeChambeau is a two-time major championship winner and one of today's most popular golfers. He has also gained significant popularity as a YouTube golf content creator, especially for his hit Break 50 series. Barkley joined the Eagles this season and helped the team win Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.

On Tuesday, February 11, the $28.5 million football star vowed to break 80 in the offseason.

"If I don’t break 80 this offseason… I gotta give up the game," he wrote.

In response, DeChambeau invited Barkley to join him for an episode of Break 50.

"How about we just Break 50 together 👀," the LIV Golf star wrote.

Barkley accepted the invite, admitting that he was a bit rusty for golf after a long football season.

"Just say the word!! I’m kinda rusty.. was a little busy 😂😂," he replied.

The second season of Break 50 kicks off on Wednesday, February 12, with Garrett Clark and Grant Horvat as the guests of the first episode.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau’s series was one of the most-watched golf shows on YouTube. He played with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Paige Spiranac, and former President Donald Trump. The episode featuring Trump garnered over 11 million views, making it the most-watched episode of the series.

When will Bryson DeChambeau play next?

Bryson DeChambeau will next compete at LIV Golf Adelaide, which will be played at Grange Golf Club from Friday, February 14, to Sunday, February 16. He is seeking his first LIV Golf win in more than a year. Last week, he finished T6 at LIV Golf Riyadh at 13-under.

The 31-year-old golfer had a decent 2024 season, recording seven top-10 finishes. However, he failed to add another win to his résumé, with T3 at Nashville being his best result of the year.

Here's a look at DeChambeau's results in 2024:

LIV Golf Mayakoba – T25

– T25 LIV Golf Las Vegas – T9

– T9 LIV Golf Jeddah – 4

– 4 LIV Golf Hong Kong – T6

– T6 LIV Golf Miami – T7

– T7 LIV Golf Adelaide – T26

– T26 LIV Golf Singapore – T27

– T27 LIV Golf Houston – T18

– T18 LIV Golf Nashville – T3

– T3 LIV Golf Andalucía – 9

– 9 LIV Golf United Kingdom – T11

– T11 LIV Golf Greenbrier – T15

– T15 LIV Golf Chicago – T6

