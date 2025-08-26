  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Bryson DeChambeau sets himself a fresh golf challenge ahead of Ryder Cup 2025

Bryson DeChambeau sets himself a fresh golf challenge ahead of Ryder Cup 2025

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Aug 26, 2025 03:22 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship (Image via Imagn)

As the 2025 LIV Golf season has come to an end, Bryson DeChambeau has some free time on his hands before he needs to step up to represent Team USA at the Ryder Cup. Just a day after the Team Championship in Michigan concluded, he announced a new challenge for himself.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau has been one of golf's most beloved content creators. This time, he has set himself up for a crazy challenge that has fans excited for the coming few days.

The LIV Golf star has taken on a new challenge where he will attempt to get a ping pong ball into a shot glass using his wedge. The twist lies in that the shot glass is placed on the second floor of his house.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, what caught the eyes of fans and fellow golf enthusiasts is a gorgeous yellow colored Bentley parked inside his house, which is worth a whopping $325 thousand. When DeChambeau finally makes the "impossible" shot, he will give away the luxury car to one lucky fan on Instagram Live.

The shot glass is placed in the middle of a "zone" marked with yellow tape. If the Crushers GC star lands a shot directly in the zone, one fan will have the chance to earn $100 worth of credit on the Underdog app while using the code "BRYSON."

Ad

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's latest golf challenge (via X @brysondech):

Ad

He decided to begin the challenge on Monday, August 25. Having given himself five attempts to achieve the task for the day, he came incredibly close to getting the ping pong ball to go inside the shot glass.

DeChambeau's final attempt of the day made it into the "zone," which earned a fan $100 credit on the Underdog app.

Following the massive success of his previous challenge, where he had to hole out a shot in his backyard from over his house, fans are excited to watch one of the world's best golfers attempt the challenging trick shot every day.

Ad

Fan wins $100K from completing Bryson DeChambeau's challenge

Earlier this year, Bryson DeChambeau put out a call looking for someone to film a video with. Among over 7,000 applicants, Jimmy Elliott stood out to the professional golfer.

Elliott, who is a financial planner in Texas, is an avid golfer himself with a scratch handicap. The two-time Major championship winner challenged the 34-year-old to make a hole-in-one in his backyard by playing a wedge shot over his house.

Ad

While the golf fan was given seven hours to complete the challenge, he did it in his fifth shot of the day within a mere five minutes. As promised to him by DeChambeau, he earned $100,000.

A few years earlier, Elliott's newborn son was diagnosed with a rare genetic illness that required medical attention. After a few months, the father of one learned that he had testicular cancer.

Having defeated cancer five years later with a healthy son, the golf enthusiast and his wife decided to donate a big chunk of the $100,000 to their favorite charities.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Lathika Krishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications