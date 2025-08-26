Bryson DeChambeau sets himself a fresh golf challenge ahead of Ryder Cup 2025

As the 2025 LIV Golf season has come to an end, Bryson DeChambeau has some free time on his hands before he needs to step up to represent Team USA at the Ryder Cup. Just a day after the Team Championship in Michigan concluded, he announced a new challenge for himself.Bryson DeChambeau has been one of golf's most beloved content creators. This time, he has set himself up for a crazy challenge that has fans excited for the coming few days.The LIV Golf star has taken on a new challenge where he will attempt to get a ping pong ball into a shot glass using his wedge. The twist lies in that the shot glass is placed on the second floor of his house.However, what caught the eyes of fans and fellow golf enthusiasts is a gorgeous yellow colored Bentley parked inside his house, which is worth a whopping $325 thousand. When DeChambeau finally makes the &quot;impossible&quot; shot, he will give away the luxury car to one lucky fan on Instagram Live.The shot glass is placed in the middle of a &quot;zone&quot; marked with yellow tape. If the Crushers GC star lands a shot directly in the zone, one fan will have the chance to earn $100 worth of credit on the Underdog app while using the code &quot;BRYSON.&quot;Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's latest golf challenge (via X @brysondech):He decided to begin the challenge on Monday, August 25. Having given himself five attempts to achieve the task for the day, he came incredibly close to getting the ping pong ball to go inside the shot glass.DeChambeau's final attempt of the day made it into the &quot;zone,&quot; which earned a fan $100 credit on the Underdog app.Following the massive success of his previous challenge, where he had to hole out a shot in his backyard from over his house, fans are excited to watch one of the world's best golfers attempt the challenging trick shot every day.Fan wins $100K from completing Bryson DeChambeau's challengeEarlier this year, Bryson DeChambeau put out a call looking for someone to film a video with. Among over 7,000 applicants, Jimmy Elliott stood out to the professional golfer.Elliott, who is a financial planner in Texas, is an avid golfer himself with a scratch handicap. The two-time Major championship winner challenged the 34-year-old to make a hole-in-one in his backyard by playing a wedge shot over his house.While the golf fan was given seven hours to complete the challenge, he did it in his fifth shot of the day within a mere five minutes. As promised to him by DeChambeau, he earned $100,000.A few years earlier, Elliott's newborn son was diagnosed with a rare genetic illness that required medical attention. After a few months, the father of one learned that he had testicular cancer.Having defeated cancer five years later with a healthy son, the golf enthusiast and his wife decided to donate a big chunk of the $100,000 to their favorite charities.