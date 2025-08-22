Bryson DeChambeau shares BTS with golf movie co-star from a fast-food chain advert

Bryson DeChambeau shared the behind-the-scenes snaps with Christopher McDonald on his social media account. The American golfer was featured in Happy Gilmore 2, starring McDonald, who played the character of Shooter McGavin.The two had collaborated again for an advertisement for Subway. On Thursday, DeChambeau shared a few behind-the-scenes shots on his Instagram account. He posted a snap of the shooting with the caption:&quot;Little BTS from my first Subway commercial shoot&quot;Bryson DeChambeau shares BTS on Instagram/@brysondechambeauIn another Instagram story, DeChambeau posted a video of himself shooting with McGavin. In the clip, the former US Open winner enjoyed his drink when the actor ran and snatched it.&quot;What’s your go-to Subway order?&quot; DeChambeau asked the fans in the caption of the IG story.DeChambeau shares BTS with Christopher McDonald. Via Instagram/@brysondechambeauDeChambeau had previously shared pictures of his collaboration with the American actor on his Instagram account in a post on July 23. He shared a caption in which he talked about his experience working with McGavin. He wrote:&quot;Getting choked out by Shooter McGavin wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card… Go to @Subway to get your own Happy Gilmore meal and watch the movie July 25th on @Netflix! #SubwayPartner&quot;In the first slide of the post, Bryson DeChambeau posed with Shooter McGavin. The LIV golfer wore his Team Crushers T-shirt while McDonald dressed as McGavin’s character. He also shared various other snaps in the post.Bryson DeChambeau shares behind-the-scenes snaps with the Happy Gilmore teamOn July 28, Bryson DeChambeau posted several behind-the-scenes pictures of his Happy Gilmore 2 shooting. He starred in the movie alongside Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Brooks Koepka. Sharing the images, he wrote:&quot;Team Regular Golf&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeChambeau shared a first snap of him posing with Adam Sandler and the other three golfers, followed by a humorous scene from the movie. He shared a few pictures from the movie and its world premiere.Last month, the LIV golfer even collaborated with Adam Sandler, who played the lead role in the movie, for a YouTube video and shared a glimpse on his Instagram account.&quot;You’re not going to want to miss this one. Easily one of my all-time favorite days on the course. Adam makes everything so much more fun. It’s an honor just to hang with a legend like him, but a full round of golf with Happy Gilmore? That’s the stuff of childhood dreams,&quot; he wrote.Meanwhile, on the greens, DeChambeau had last competed at the Indianapolis event, where he settled in 14th position. He will tee off this week in the Team Championship in Michigan.