Bryson DeChambeau shares BTS with golf movie co-star from a fast-food chain advert

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 22, 2025 11:40 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau shared the behind-the-scenes snaps with Christopher McDonald on his social media account. The American golfer was featured in Happy Gilmore 2, starring McDonald, who played the character of Shooter McGavin.

Ad

The two had collaborated again for an advertisement for Subway. On Thursday, DeChambeau shared a few behind-the-scenes shots on his Instagram account. He posted a snap of the shooting with the caption:

"Little BTS from my first Subway commercial shoot"
Bryson DeChambeau shares BTS on Instagram/@brysondechambeau
Bryson DeChambeau shares BTS on Instagram/@brysondechambeau

In another Instagram story, DeChambeau posted a video of himself shooting with McGavin. In the clip, the former US Open winner enjoyed his drink when the actor ran and snatched it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What’s your go-to Subway order?" DeChambeau asked the fans in the caption of the IG story.
DeChambeau shares BTS with Christopher McDonald. Via Instagram/@brysondechambeau
DeChambeau shares BTS with Christopher McDonald. Via Instagram/@brysondechambeau

DeChambeau had previously shared pictures of his collaboration with the American actor on his Instagram account in a post on July 23. He shared a caption in which he talked about his experience working with McGavin. He wrote:

Ad
"Getting choked out by Shooter McGavin wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card… Go to @Subway to get your own Happy Gilmore meal and watch the movie July 25th on @Netflix! #SubwayPartner"

In the first slide of the post, Bryson DeChambeau posed with Shooter McGavin. The LIV golfer wore his Team Crushers T-shirt while McDonald dressed as McGavin’s character. He also shared various other snaps in the post.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau shares behind-the-scenes snaps with the Happy Gilmore team

On July 28, Bryson DeChambeau posted several behind-the-scenes pictures of his Happy Gilmore 2 shooting. He starred in the movie alongside Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Brooks Koepka. Sharing the images, he wrote:

"Team Regular Golf"
Ad

DeChambeau shared a first snap of him posing with Adam Sandler and the other three golfers, followed by a humorous scene from the movie. He shared a few pictures from the movie and its world premiere.

Last month, the LIV golfer even collaborated with Adam Sandler, who played the lead role in the movie, for a YouTube video and shared a glimpse on his Instagram account.

"You’re not going to want to miss this one. Easily one of my all-time favorite days on the course. Adam makes everything so much more fun. It’s an honor just to hang with a legend like him, but a full round of golf with Happy Gilmore? That’s the stuff of childhood dreams," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the greens, DeChambeau had last competed at the Indianapolis event, where he settled in 14th position. He will tee off this week in the Team Championship in Michigan.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications