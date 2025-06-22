Bryson DeChambeau shares an exciting news with his fans ahead of LIV Golf Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau shared some exciting news with his fans ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. Following his disappointing outing at the US Open, the American golfer is preparing for the upcoming tournament in the Saudi league.

Ahead of the tournament, on Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau shared a selfie on his Instagram story, and in the caption, he revealed details about a golf outing and requested fans to join him.

"Come see me @klydewarrenpark tomorrow in Dallas (10:30 am - 4:30 pm). I'll be hitting some golf shots! Hope to see you guys there," DeChambeau wrote.

Earlier this week, DeChambeau shared a post on his Instagram account sharing his excitement to play in the Dallas event. He posted a few pictures and a video on his social media handle along with a caption that reads:

"Had some extra time this weekend… I’m excited to be back home for LIV Golf Dallas, buy a ticket and bring a friend for free…"

The 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event will officially start on June 27. It's a three-day event, which will wrap up with a finale on Sunday, June 29.

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his disappointing outing at the US Open 2025

DeChambeau returned to play at the 2025 US Open as the defending champion but had a tough time on the greens and failed to make the cut. Following the second round of the tournament, which was held on June 13, the two-time Major winner shared a post on his Instagram account, reflecting on his experience playing at the tough Oakmont Country Club. He wrote:

"Golf is hard. Oakmont is even harder. Even though this stings now and I didn’t put together the performance I was hoping for, it’s just another bump in the road. I appreciate all the support from everyone. Good luck to the rest of the field this week! See you guys in Dallas in a couple of weeks."

At the 2025 US Open, Bryson DeChambeau started his outing with an opening round of 73 and then carded the second round of 77 to miss the cut. He had a tough time at Oakmont Country Club, but prior to that, in the last two Majors, he had recorded some decent finishes.

At the 2025 Masters, DeChambeau carded the four rounds of 69, 68, 69, and 75 to settle in the T5 position. At the PGA Championship, he played the four rounds of 71, 68, 69, and 70 to settle in T2 place.

On the LIV Golf, he last competed at the LIV Golf Virginia. He started the outing with an opening round of 66 and then carded the next two rounds of 69 and 65 to settle in the T4 position, and prior to that, he won the LIV Golf Korea event.

