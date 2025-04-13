Bryson DeChambeau shares honest view on Rory McIlroy's Round 3 at the 2025 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau opened up about Rory McIlroy's performance during the third round of the Masters 2025. The American golfer is in contention for the title and is in second place after three rounds of the Major.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy took the lead in the game with a marvelous third round of 66. In the post-round press conference, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about McIlroy's performance. In response, the two-time Major winner said (via ASAP Sports):

"I always leaderboard watch. Certainly want to know where I stand for sure. So I saw him going. He played really well."

Last year at the US Open, Rory McIlroy was also in contention to break his ten-year winless streak at the Majors, but he struggled in the final few holes of the fourth round and settled in second place while Bryson DeChambeau won the title.

This week at the Masters, which is the first Major of the year, McIlroy is again in contention to win the title. He had a tough start to his game with a round of 72, but managed to make a comeback as the game progressed. He played two back-to-back rounds of 66 to settle at 12-under, taking a two-stroke lead heading into the finale.

Rory McIlroy to pair up with Bryson DeChambeau for the final round of the Masters 2025

The 2025 Masters is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, April 13, and for the final fourth round, Rory McIlroy will tee off in a group with Bryson DeChambeau. The play on Sunday will start at 9:40 am ET with Brian Campbell taking the first shot of the day at the Augusta National Golf Course.

Meanwhile, McIlroy and DeChambeau will tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler will tee off in a group with Shane Lowry at 2 pm ET, followed by Jason Day and Ludvig Åberg, starting the game at 2:10 pm ET.

Here are the final round tee times of the 2025 Masters (all times in ET):

9:40 AM: Brian Campbell

9:50 AM: Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama

10 AM: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas

10:10 AM: J.J. Spaun, Brian Harman

10:20 AM: Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

10:30 AM: J.T. Poston, Danny Willett

10:40 AM: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns

11 AM: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:10 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Tom Kim

11:20 AM: Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Riley

11:30 AM: Bubba Watson, Daniel Berger

11:40 AM: Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai

11:50 AM: Denny McCarthy, Michael Kim

Noon: Harris English, Maverick McNealy

12:20 PM: Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann

12:30 PM: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben An

12:40 PM: Max Greyserman, Jordan Spieth

12:50 PM: Matt McCarty, Tyrrell Hatton

1 PM: Tom Hoge, Davis Thompson

1:10 PM: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

1:20 PM: Max Homa, Sungjae Im

1:40 PM: Xander Schauffele, Nico Echavarria

1:50 PM: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose

2 PM: Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler

2:10 PM: Jason Day, Ludvig Aberg

2:20 PM: Corey Conners, Patrick Reed

2:30 PM: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

