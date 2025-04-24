Bryson DeChambeau shares a short yet sweet birthday wish for his caddie

Bryson DeChambeau used his social media handle to send a short but sweet birthday wish for his caddie, Greg Bodine. He has been caddying for the LIV golfer since May 2023, with their partnership beginning at LIV Golf Tulsa. Recently, DeChambeau shared an old photo with his caddie on his Instagram story for Bodine’s birthday.

Along with the post, DeChambeau wrote a heart-warming wish that read:

“Happy birthday to the #1 caddie in the world! @gbo7.”

Bodine has had a huge contribution to Bryson DeChambeau's career during tournaments. In 2024, DeChambeau shared how Bodine’s words helped him with a career-defining shot at the US Open. Bodine said (via Golf.com):

“You got this shot. I’ve seen way harder shots pulled off from you.”

DeChambeau highlighted Bodine's constant support and said (via Si.com):

“I didn’t know where my game was. I had no idea what was going on. Greg was in a place where he was starting a business…He’s very mellow, somebody that I’ve never — I’ve had a lot of A-type personalities... But he’s been a special human being for me in my life, getting me to realize what life is about. It’s not just all about golf. He works hard. He’s a diligent worker.”

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open with 6-under after scoring 67 in the first round with four birdies and 69 in the second round with five birdies, respectively. He scored 67 in the third round with six birdies and 71 in the fourth round with two birdies, respectively. Last year, his score was one shot better than Rory McIlroy's to win the US Open.

Bryson DeChambeau shared a heart-touching post about the Masters Tournament week

Bryson DeChambeau shared seven snaps from the Masters Tournament, which was held last week, on Instagram. The post carried a caption that read:

“It was a battle all week, and even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day. It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work. Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back. Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one."

Bryson DeChambeau tied at T5 at the Masters Tournament with 7-under after scoring 69 in the first round with seven birdies, followed by 68 in the second round with five birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfer fired 69 and 75 with six and three birdies, respectively. DeChambeau was four shots behind Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters Tournament.

