Bryson DeChambeau shows off his preparation for upcoming "big events"

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau took to X on Friday to post a video of his preparation as he gets ready for upcoming tournaments, including The Masters in two weeks. He has over a million subscribers on YouTube and regularly posts videos of his routines.

DeChambeau has played four times in 2025, with his best finish coming at the opening event at LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. He finished tied for sixth place, finishing four shots behind winner Adrian Meronk.

As Masters week approaches, DeChambeau is one of the favorites heading into the tournament. After a strong showing at the three of the four major championships in 2024, the golf world awaits to see if he can repeat his heroics in 2025.

In the aforementioned video, he said:

"Prepping for some big events..." DeChambeau's caption accompanying the video on X reads.

"Play nine holes with me at one of the purest golf courses in all of Asia," DeChambeau says at the opening of the video.

The video then depicted DeChambeau playing a nine-hole practice round at Senosta Golf Club in Singapore ahead of LIV Golf Singapore, which took place earlier this month.

The two-time U.S. Open champion ultimately finished tied for 10th in the tournament, 10 shots behind winner Joaquin Niemann. In the video, DeChambeau finished the practice shooting four under par, making four birdies and no bogeys.

Bryson DeChambeau aims to add to his collection of major titles in 2025

Bryson DeChambeau after winning the U.S. Open 2024 (via Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau aims to continue his success in 2025 after a remarkable 2024 season. He showed the world once again why he is one of the best golfers in the world.

DeChambeau had good outings in three of the four major championships in 2024, winning the U.S. Open for the second time in his career. DeChambeau began the year by finishing tied for sixth at The Masters.

DeChambeau opened the tournament with a seven-under-par 65, giving him a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard heading into round two.

The popular golfer was tied for the lead after the second round with Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler. However, DeChambeau struggled over the weekend. He shot a total of three over par in the final two rounds, ultimately losing to Scheffler by nine shots.

DeChambeau at the 2024 PGA Championship (via Getty)

DeChambeau finished in solo second at the PGA Championship at Valhalla, losing by one shot to Xander Schauffele. He fired a seven-under-par 64 in the final round, narrowly coming up short in his chase of Schauffele. DeChambeau had a bogey-free card in the final round, shooting a 32 on each side.

At the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in June, DeChambeau captured his first major title since the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. DeChambeau headed into the final round with a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Matthieu Pavon.

McIlroy stormed out to an early lead and was two up on DeChambeau with four to play. McIlroy ultimately bogeyed three of his last four holes, including missing two putts inside four feet on holes 16 and 18. DeChambeau made a remarkable par from the bunker on 18 to capture the championship.

