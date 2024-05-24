Bryson DeChambeau shrugs off PGA Championship heartbreak by hitting the gym and preparing for the US Open in a unique manner

Bryson DeChambeau finished the 2024 PGA Championship in second place, one stroke behind winner Xander Schauffele. However, he is not letting his near miss victory dampen his excitement for the 2024 US Open, which will begin on June 13.

DeChambeau was a much-welcome presence at the PGA Championship this year, stealing the hearts of fans from all over the world. He has also built a strong social media presence over the last few years, especially through his YouTube channel.

Now, ahead of the US Open, DeChambeau posted a video on Instagram on training for the third major of the year. He posted a hilarous training routine, which included exercises like repping out fist pumps, practicing signatures and 'blaming the caddie'.

DeChambeau won the US Open in 2020, and has an exemption to play the event for 10 years since his victory. After the PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau said the following via NY Post:

“It’s one that gives me a lot of momentum for the rest of the majors. I said today was ‘closing time,’ but it will be closing time hopefully over the next couple majors.”

DeChambeau said that he would use what he learned at the Valhalla Golf Course and the Augusta Golf Course and apply it at the US Open.

I’ve learned I can play golf with my golf swing even when I’m not hitting it well. When I’m hitting it well, I got to take advantage. I wasn’t able to do that at Augusta [where] my putting failed me. But then clearly I putted well this week. I figured some good stuff out. Just got to remember those things and use that for the U.S. Open. I’m excited for Pinehurst.”

Ahead of the US Open, DeChambeau will tee it off at the LIV Golf Houston event from June 7 to 9.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his performance at the 2024 PGA Championship

During the four days at the Valhalla Golf Course, Bryson DeChambeau's performance undoubtedly captured the attention of the crowd. He admitted that he occasionally surprised himself while on the course and that his abilities had undoubtedly impressed him. Speaking via NBC Sports, he said:

“I shocked myself a couple times, yeah. Putted fantastic. I don’t feel like I missed one big-moment putt out there. There’s obviously a couple misses, but every time I needed to get up-and-down I got up-and-down, and every time I needed to make a 6-, 7-footer I did. So definitely surprised myself, impressed myself and I know I can do it again, it’s just going to take some time.”

DeChambeau's round of 64 on the final day was not only his best ever major round score, but also the lowest score of the PGA Championship that day. With a sixth place finish at the Masters and a second place finish at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau will be hoping to lock in a win at the US Open.