Bryson DeChambeau sinks hole-in-one over the head of 61M-subscribed YT channel co-member

Bryson DeChambeau made a hole-in-one over the head of the Dude Perfect member, Tyler Toney. The American golfer collaborated with the members of Dude Perfect for the Break 50 challenge.

The YouTube series was a mega hit in 2024 when the two-time Major winner collaborated with Donald Trump, Phil Mickelson, and John Daly. In 2025, Bryson DeChambeau is continuing the popular series and has released the latest episode on his YouTube channel on April 30.

Meanwhile, Dude Perfect, which has 61 million subscribers on YouTube, uploaded a video of DeChambeau on their X account. In the clip, the LIV golfer tried to make a hole-in-one over the head of the Dude Perfect member, and surprisingly, he made it.

Bryson DeChambeau is known among golf fans for his unique and interesting challenges. Last year, he tried to make a hole-in-one over his mansion. The series went viral on the internet.

In the challenge, DeChambeau had 16 attempts to make a hole-in-one corresponding to the day he was trying the challenge. It took him 16 days to complete the tough challenge.

Similarly, Bryson DeChambeau tried to make a hole-in-one over the head and completed it.

Bryson DeChambeau gears up to play at LIV Golf Korea

On the greens, Bryson DeChambeau is preparing to play this week in the LIV Golf Korea event scheduled for May 2-4. He will tee off the first round of the tournament in a group with Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson on the first hole on Friday.

DeChambeau has been having an amazing outing on the Saudi league, but he is still seeking his maiden win of the season on the circuit. He was the runner-up in his last outing at the Mexico City event.

DeChambeau began the season in Riyadh with a T6 position, then recorded T18 in Adelaide, T20 in Hong Kong, and T10 in Singapore. He also played in the LIV Golf Miami event and settled in solo fifth place and then T2 in the Mexico City event.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Bryson DeChambeau played on the LIV Golf in 2025:

LIV Golf Riyadh (Feb 6–8, 2025)

Finish: T6

Total Score: -13

Round 1: -3

Round 2: -6

Round 3: -4

LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14–16, 2025)

Finish: T18

Total Score: -4

Round 1: -4

Round 2: +1

Round 3: -1

LIV Golf Hong Kong (Mar 7–9, 2025)

Finish: T20

Total Score: -7

Round 1: -4

Round 2: -3

Round 3: E

LIV Golf Singapore (Mar 14–16, 2025)

Finish: T10

Total Score: -7

Round 1: +3

Round 2: -6

Round 3: -4

LIV Golf Miami (Apr 4–6, 2025)

Finish: 5th

Total Score: -2

Round 1: -3

Round 2: -2

Round 3: +3

LIV Golf Mexico City (Apr 25–27, 2025)

Finish: T2

Total Score: -13

Round 1: -8

Round 2: -5

Round 3: E

