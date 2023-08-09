Bryson DeChambeau spills the beans on LIV Golf’s $54,000,000 'hidden' prize that can be achieved on one condition

Bryson DeChambeau recently won the LIV Golf Greenbrier event and said that he is just four shots away from a whopping $54 million bonus. DeChambeau shot an impressive round of 58, becoming only the fourth pro player to do so, and lifted the trophy at the Greenbrier event.

DeChabmeau called the final round one of the greatest moments of his life and stated that his thoughts quickly turned to unlocking a rather 'secret' LIV Golf bonus.

According to Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golf rules state that if any golfer is able to shoot a round of 54 in any LIV event the golfer will be awarded $54 million as a prize. The number 54 has quite a large significance in the LIV circuit, as the breakaway series introduced the new and fresh 54-hole format.

To add to that significance, LIV is the number 54 in Roman numerals, adding a special hidden meaning to the series. While it was no small feat for DeChambeau to shoot a 58, he admitted that the number 54 crossed his mind a few times.

Speaking via the Mirror, DeChambeau said:

"I was four shots away from $54 million. That is what I was thinking about, it crossed my mind a couple of times.”

Bryson DeChambeau recalls iconic round of 58 at LIV Golf's Greenbrier event

The major winner recalled his round of 58, which did not come without its very near misses. DeChambeau had four moments where he thought he had lost his score.

"So No. 8 I bogeyed, No. 11 I lipped out, No. 13 I missed by like four inches and 14 I left it short in the heart so they were definitely four shots where I could have got 54, that would have been sick," he said (via Mirror).

Bryson DeChambeau walked away from the event with $4 million in prize money. He won the tournament by six shots from Mito Pereira and credited his win to his father, who passed away last year.

"He was with me out there all day today, no doubt. It has been a really difficult couple of years but doing it this way and finishing out with a 58... it's just amazing what I was able to do. I'm super excited," DeChambeau said.

LIV Golf now moves on to its Bedminster event, to be held from August 11-13, 2023, at the Trump National Golf Course.