Bryson DeChambeau states Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson cost his LIV teammate many tournament wins

Bryson DeChambeau has expressed several times how highly he values the members of his Crushers GC team at LIV Golf. Recently, he had words of praise for one of them in particular.

During LIV Golf Miami, played a week before The Masters, Bryson DeChambeau gave a quick interview to Barstool Sports reporter Dan Rapaport, where he stated that his teammate Paul Casey is, in his opinion, the most underrated player today.

Here's what Bryson DeChambeau had to say about it:

"[The most underrated golfer is] probably Paul Casey. Paul Casey actually. If it wasn't for Tiger [Woods] and Phil [Mickelson], Paul would have won a lot of tournaments."

Paul Casey has had a career of 24 seasons in professional golf, with 21 victories, three of them on the PGA Tour and 15 on the European Tour.

On the American-based circuit, he played 304 tournaments with 234 cuts made. He won the 2009 Shell Houston Open and the Valspar Championship in 2018 and 2019. In addition, he finished runner-up on 10 occasions, in addition to 59 other Top 10s.

On the European Tour, Casey has played 327 tournaments, with 15 wins, eight second places and 78 other Top 10s. Since 2022, he has played in LIV Golf where he has participated in 22 tournaments. His best result was a second place finish at the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the Masters 2024

Bryson DeChambeau is among the best performers so far in the Masters Tournament. In fact, he finished the first round at the top of the leaderboard, with a score of 7 under.

DeChambeau's first round performance included eight birdies and one bogey. It was the best round of DeChambeau's career so far at Augusta National Golf Club.

During the second round, DeChambeau has been unable to come close to his performance of the previous day, although he has managed to stay among the leaders. Throughout the round, he has been alternating in first place with Scottie Scheffler.

On the 14th hole, DeChambeau is in first place with a score of 8 under. During the second round, he has three birdies and two bogeys.